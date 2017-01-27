MOVIE CHEAT SHEET: Hollywood's best - and worst

BRIAN GASPAREK/ 24 HOURS

THE BIG STORY: Oscar & Razzie Predictions

What a fantastic week to be a movie nerd. I'm truly amped. Oscar nominations were finally revealed, celebrating the best of Hollywood in 2016. And for us snarky, spiteful movie fans, we were also gifted with the final, stinky Razzie nominations list, which was equally as blissful.

In the spirit of passion, debate and most importantly, getting an early jump on my Oscar and Razzie pool picks, I've decided to place my bets on the people and pictures that I think will take top (and bottom) honours at next month's big award shows.

Without further ado:

Best Picture: La La Land The unanimous love and praise for this film have been unmatched. It's a shoe-in to win Best Picture. (Dark Horse: Moonlight)

Worst Picture: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Sure there's some personal bias attached to this pick, but boy was this film excruciatingly unwatchable. It unquestionably deserves the Razzie. (Dark Horse: Zoolander No. 2)

Best Actor: Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea Affleck's performance in the weepy drama stands above the competition, and critics all seem to agree. (Dark Horse: Ryan Gosling, La La Land)

Worst Actor: Gerard Butler, Gods of Egypt and London Has Fallen When you're nominated for two terrible performances in one category at the Razzies, you're most definitely going to win. (Dark Horse: Ben Stiller, Zoolander No. 2)

Best Actress: Emma Stone, La La Land It feels blasphemous to bet against Meryl Streep at the Oscars, but this is Emma Stone's year. (Dark Horse: Isabelle Huppert, Elle)

Worst Actress: Megan Fox, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows No surprise here. Fox still can't act to save her life. (Dark Horse: Shailene Woodley, Divergent Series: Allegiant)

Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight As much as I loved Dev Patel in Lion, my gut tells me that Ali is a lock. (Dark Horse: Dev Patel, Lion)

Worst Supporting Actor: Jared Leto, Suicide Squad After all the hype, Leto's Joker turned out to be awful. (Dark Horse: Jesse Eisenberg, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

Best Supporting Actress: Viola Davis, Fences There's no debate. Davis' performance was the best of the bunch. (Dark Horse: Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea)

Worst Supporting Actress: Kristen Wiig, Zoolander No. 2 This was by far her worst role of all time. (Dark Horse: Aubrey Plaza, Dirty Grandpa)

Best Director: Damien Chazelle, La La Land Chazelle made the most unanimously beloved film of the year. The hardware is his. (Dark Horse: Barry Jenkins, Moonlight) Worst Director: Zack Snyder, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice He made a disgraceful mess of this blockbuster. (Dark Horse: Ben Stiller, Zoolander No. 2)

FLICK HITS: Michael Bay goes political? Really? You've got to be kidding me. The first filmmaker to make a Trump-inspired dystopia flick is going to be Michael freaking Bay? The king of explosions and mindless, clunky robot flicks? Sigh. Nonetheless, it's been confirmed that Bay is set to produce a film called Little America, about a future, Trump-like USA that has become bankrupt thanks to a dumbass president, and is owned by China. The worst part is that it is being described as "sci-fun." What? This has disaster written all over it.

From Moonlight to Rampage? What's the best way to follow up an Oscar-nominated role in one of last year's best films? I bet you wouldn't say starring in a monsterbashing video game blockbuster with The Rock. (Neither would I.) But Naomie Harris would. The Moonlight star confirmed this week that's she's signed on as the female lead in Rampage, the upcoming Dwayne Johnson flick based on the popular '80s video game. Yep, that's the arcade game with the giant city-destructing lizards, werewolves and gorillas. What's she thinking? Tremblay's trauma continues Poor little Jacob Tremblay. For some reason, the 10-year-old Canadian acting wonder can't seem to escape onscreen trauma. After his standout role as a captive in Room, and his extra creepy capers in Before I Wake and Shut In, the little guy is now gearing up to battle spooky, bloodthirsty aliens in The Predator. Tremblay will play Narcos star Boyd Holbrook's autistic son in the horror flick, and will have the ability to communicate with the nasty, dreadlocked space creepers. The kid must get the worst nightmares.

Iffy: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

No, this did not come out a few weeks ago. That was Underworld: Blood Wars. But I can relate to the confusion. They're both tired and totally interchangeable. Reviews are being held back on the sixth and allegedly final edition in the Resident Evil franchise. We know how stock these video game sequels have gotten over the years. Enter at your own risk.

Awful: Gold The only thing worse than Matthew McConaughey's hairline in Gold, is the film itself. Critics are saying that despite McConaughey's passionately bonkers performance, Gold lacks character development and anything resembling an original, captivating plot. Save your dough, friends.

Worst: A Dog's Purpose

Dog abuse allegations aside, critics are tearing up A Dog's Purpose. It's being called a painfully melodramatic mess of an adaptation that's been designed solely to elicit cheap tears. Spare yourself from the sappiness. Stay home and play with your own dog instead.