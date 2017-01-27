TV cheat sheet: Don't miss Powerless

**WARNING: Some content may contain spoilers**

Top 4 New Shows

Powerless: NBC's first foray into superheroes doesn't really have anything to do with superheroes. Powerless tells the story of regular citizens who live in a superpowered world. See, just because you don't fly around and fight the bad guys doesn't mean you can't be a hero. And that's what Emily (Vanessa Hudgens), the idealistic new director of R&D at Wayne Security, is determined to prove. Her new boss, Bruce Wayne's cousin, Van (Alan Tudyk), is less than inspiring to his staff so it's up to Emily to save the day. It's like The Good Place meets The Office, a workplace comedy with a comic book twist. Don't miss it.

Airs: Thursday, Feb. 2 on NBC

Superior Donuts: You know what I love more than superheroes? doughnuts. And you know who I love as much as doughnuts? Judd Hirsch, who's under the same regimen as J.Lo because he's barely aged since Taxi. In his latest show he plays Arthur, a man who runs a fledgling doughnut shop but doesn't want to change his ways. Enter Franco (Jermaine Fowler), who wants to show him just how much potential the shop has. It's all about embracing change and fighting to survive and by the end, you'll be rooting for Superior Donuts to be dope-ass once again.

Airs: Thursday, Feb. 2 on CBS

Training Day: Set in L.A. and picking up 15 years after the events of the movie left off, the city is still feeling the effects of Denzel's Alonzo Harris. Officer Kyle Craig (tall drink of water Justin Cornwell) is assigned to an elite squad of the LAPD where he is partnered with a seasoned detective who looks to be going rogue. Bill Paxton is perfect as Frank Rourke, balancing smarmy with misunderstood (but mostly smarmy). The higher-ups want Kyle to believe Frank's a dirty cop in the making but turns out there's more than meets the eye. With both men.

Airs: Thursday, Feb. 2 on CBS

Beyond: Beyond follows a young man who wakes up from a 12-year-long coma with unusual abilities, in this sci-fi drama that's a little Stranger Things and a lot Kyle XY. All Holden wants is a normal life but his darned powers and visions of a past life are getting in the way. I'd prefer to know more about what's going through his mind instead of seeing his vague flashes of a woman, an old dude and lots and lots of flames, but viewers will still be intrigued. What happened to him while he was sleeping? You'll have to tune in to find out.

Airs: Monday, Jan. 30 on ABC Spark

Top 3 Returning Shows

The Fosters: Season 4A left us with all kinds of cliffhangers so thankfully the second half of the season picks up right where we left off. We learn the fates of Callie (she got into a car with a likely murderer), Jesus (he took a punch to the head, something his nail-damaged brain didn't need), Mariana (she's hooked on pills), Brandon (his SAT scam screwed him out of Julliard) and Stef (a detective is determined to make her life miserable) ... Good grief can this family catch a break?

Airs: Tuesday, Jan. 31 on ABC Spark

Switched at Birth: It's the fifth and final season of the show, but will the characters get the ending they deserve? In last season's finale, we saw Bay and Daphne in China long after they were supposed to return home but Bay received a phone call that forced them to go back. We'll find out what the emergency was in the premiere, while Daphne has to forget she learned Mandarin as she readjusts to life back on campus. And Bay doesn't know what to think about Emmett, though he's dealing with his own problems that for once aren't Bay-related.

Airs: Tuesday, Jan. 31 on ABC Spark

The 100: In the season finale, Lexa came back! OK, she wasn't back back but Clarke's hallucination of her, along with the other manifestations in the City of Light, gave viewers hope that we haven't seen the last of Lexa. Wishful thinking? In any case, we're not going to be seeing her anytime soon as Clarke and her friends struggle with how to tackle such an overwhelming threat and move forward now that the fate of the world has been revealed.

Airs: Wednesday, Feb. 1 on The CW

Reality Bites

The Wall: No, thankfully, this show has nothing to do with Donald Trump and his dream wall on the Mexico-U.S. border. Host Chris Hardwick described the show as "one of the most emotionally turbulent experiences" - and he hosts Talking Dead so you know he knows emotional. (And turbulent.) From executive producer LeBron James, The Wall is just a good old-fashioned game show, with simple rules: teams of two work together to get a question correct and if they're right, they earn green balls that are Plinko-ed down the wall to up the prize. Get the question wrong, red balls land, which deduct from the total. A simple premise, but like the game shows I grew up watching, that doesn't make it any less exciting. Contestants can be up one minute, down another, and with millions at stake in every episode, you can't help but go along for the ride.

Renewal Notice

Girl Meets World: Like Boy Meets World before it, Disney's coming-of-age spinoff was perfect for kids and their parents. The foundation of BMW was always about the older and wiser passing on pearls of wisdom to the young and seeing it come full circle in GMW, with Cory following in Feeny's steps and teaching daughter Riley and her friends all these years later, has been a treat.

Yes, it was a Disney show but could easily have fit in ABC's lineup. It had heart and humour and there were many episodes that ended in tears - for the characters and the viewers. Plus, there were loads of special guests, like in tonight's series finale where Topanga calls on family and friends to help her decide whether she should accept a job offer in London.

Sadly, Disney has pulled the plug, a couple years too early IMO. It would've been nice to see them finish out high school, but alas, we'll never know what college Riley chooses or what art school Maya will attend or whether or not Lucas and Riley will be the Topanga and Cory of a new generation. You know, unless another network (cough, cough, ABC) or streaming service (ahem, Netflix) decides to pick the show up.

Quote of the Week

The Vampire Diaries: "I know it's Thursday, but this is not a TBT." - Nina Dobrev, confirming that she is returning to the show for its final episode Elena's baaaaa-ack. Here's hoping Ian Somerhalder's wife, Nikki Reed, is cool with her husband and his ex-girlfriend together again.