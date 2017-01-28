Entertainment Celebrities

Snoop Dogg plays uncensored song during NHL All-Star Skills Competition

Singer Justin Bieber, who is playing for Team Gretzky, is pushed into the glass by Chris Pronger of Team Lemieux during the first period of the NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout at Staples Center on Jan. 28, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Sorry NHL, Snoop Dogg doesn't do radio edits.

The league booked the Doggfather to DJ the NHL all-star skills competition Saturday night in Los Angeles.

At centre ice inside the Staples Center, DJ Snoopadelic certainly did not disappoint, kicking off the festivities with his trademark track, The Next Episode.

And, seemingly unbeknownst to the league and its broadcast partners, the rapper picked the uncensored version from his playlist.

You know, the profanity-laced version.

Whoops...

Here's a sampling:

La-da-da-da-dahh

It's the motherf-----' D-O-double-G (Snoop Dogg)

La-da-da-da-dahh