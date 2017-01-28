Sorry NHL, Snoop Dogg doesn't do radio edits.

The league booked the Doggfather to DJ the NHL all-star skills competition Saturday night in Los Angeles.

At centre ice inside the Staples Center, DJ Snoopadelic certainly did not disappoint, kicking off the festivities with his trademark track, The Next Episode.

And, seemingly unbeknownst to the league and its broadcast partners, the rapper picked the uncensored version from his playlist.

You know, the profanity-laced version.

Whoops...

Here's a sampling:

La-da-da-da-dahh

It's the motherf-----' D-O-double-G (Snoop Dogg)

La-da-da-da-dahh