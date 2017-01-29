Question: Is Climate Change Just Hype?

Human-caused climate change is here.

Denial is hype. Carbon intensive industries pay for such propaganda — like big tobacco’s fake science that said smoking wouldn’t cause cancer. Follow the money.

But “alternative facts” on climate change are moving from boardrooms to high office.

Trump says it’s all a hoax. He salted his cabinet with climate-change deniers and has muzzled federal scientists, just like Harper. But some are going rogue and speaking out. I’ve worked alongside the muzzled. We all suffer when evidence is suppressed.

Deniers gag climate scientists because their findings imply big changes for big business.

While the biosphere can’t handle autocrats, markets don’t mind. The Dow broke 20,000 as Trump slammed the doors to refugees. But people are resisting.

Since 2008, climate disasters forced an average of 26.4 million to flee their homes every year. We must welcome climate refugees, not build walls.

America First-style isolationism and climate change denial go hand in hand, hyping national self-interest at the expense of international environmental efforts.

Across the world, denial is gaining momentum or becoming official policy.

Yet floods, heat waves, wildfires, storms and droughts are breaking records. Canada is warming at twice the rate of the rest of the world.

In 2016, carbon dioxide levels passed 400 parts per million (ppm) in the atmosphere and stayed there. For most of the last million years, it’s been well below 300 ppm. Until the industrial revolution.

Anything over 350 ppm is not safe. After a second Trump term, we’ll be at 416 ppm, given current rates.

No conspiracy. No lab coat cabal. Just data.

We need a fundamental overhaul of the global economy. But instead of racing ahead, trying to outpace thermometer and sea level, a wave of carbon fundamentalism is set to drag us backwards into a stripped-down reactionary capitalism - angry and smelling of diesel.

Decades of wealth transfer upwards from the workers to the wealthy set the stage for the American election. But Trump’s administration is stuffed with the very austerity architects and billionaire beneficiaries of that plunder. And they won’t interrupt it for a warming planet. They’ll just download the costs onto us.

I am sorry to sound dire. The last couple of weeks have been particularly scary. I wish climate change was just hype. But that’s not even a question anymore.

The real question is: how will we resist this dawning era of authoritarian carbon capitalism?