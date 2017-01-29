Man dead after Downtown Eastside shooting
Vancouver police continue to investigate a shooting death Saturday morning January 28, 2017 that happened late Friday night at the Savoy Hotel on E. Hastings Street in Vancouver Hotel. (Jason Payne/ Postmedia Network)
A man is dead after a shooting at Savoy Pub in the Downtown Eastside Friday night.
Vancouver Police were called to the hotel on East Hastings Street just before 10:30 p.m., and found a man in his late 50s suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital, but died a short time later.
The Savoy Pub is a venue for live music, and features a DJ party every Friday night.
