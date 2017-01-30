The number of lab-confirmed Zika cases among B.C. residents has quadrupled in the last six months - from 11 to 47 - including three pregnant women.

All of the B.C. cases occurred in people who travelled to places where Zika was endemic, mostly Mexico because it is such a popular destination.

Washington state, which has a population of just over seven million, has most recently reported 66 confirmed cases. Across Canada, there were 439 cases as of the middle of January, also mostly acquired by travellers to areas where the illness was endemic. Three of the Zika-positive cases were person-to-person or sexually transmitted, according to Health Canada, and two more cases involved microcephaly and/or other brain malformation in infants as a result of maternal-fetal transmission. It is not known if the three pregnant women in B.C. who got Zika had abortions as public health experts cannot share that information.

Dr. Eleni Galanis, a physician epidemiologist at the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, said that every week, two to eight individuals test positive. The BCCDC has conducted 2,809 tests on blood samples of those with symptoms since November, 2015. Two tests are required for a diagnosis because the first detects the virus only up to two weeks post infection. If the first test, done locally at the BCCDC lab is negative, then a second test is done to detect antibodies to the infection. The second test, done at a national laboratory in Winnipeg, can diagnose the disease for several months after infection.

"Mexico is by far the most common country accounting for cases, followed by Central America and the Caribbean Islands," said Galanis. "We've also had a few cases after travel to countries in South America - Columbia and Guyana," she said, adding that B.C. residents infected with Zika while travelling to Mexico got bit by mosquitoes in both resort and non-resort areas.

Galanis said as B.C. residents continue to take holidays in warmer climates over the next few months, pregnant women or those trying to conceive are being cautioned to stay away from countries or states (Florida and Texas) where they can contract the virus, which can cause birth deformities. Men travelling to such countries should use condoms during intercourse when having sex with women who are pregnant or trying to conceive. Those who are travelling to countries with Zika-transmitting mosquitoes should ensure they pack - and conscientiously use - insect repellent.

Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada list 75 countries and territories where there is evidence of Zika transmission since 2007, 58 of which have had a breakout in the past two years.

Galanis said the escalating number of cases shows that the risk of Zika hasn't abated so public health officials must continue efforts around public attention and awareness.

