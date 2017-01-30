This weekend, Muslim travellers were being detained at American airports.

Sunday at a Quebec City mosque, a home-grown terrorist murdered six Muslims and injured more. The horrible attack has led some Canadians to ask: is there really much difference between Canada and the United States?

Yes, there is.

Here's one difference: an event like Sunday's shooting rampage would have inspired wall-to-wall live coverage on American cable new channels. In Canada—English Canada anyway—it was merely inserted as breaking news reports within Sunday night newscasts. But to be fair this is probably a reflection of resources rather than attitude—Canadian TV news budgets are tiny compared to those ofAmerican channels. They lack the same ability to mobilize a rapid response on a Sunday night.

More importantly, what about the hatred that must surely have led to the shootings? Until this weekend many Canadians were clinging to the idea that we were different, that Canada was not diving into the cesspool of religious bigotry along with America's newly-elected mascot, Donald the Hate Clown Trump. After Trump issued his thinly-veiled Muslim travel ban, Justin Trudeau tweeted a welcome to immigrants, allowing Canadians to claim with some justification that we were at least trying to light a candle against the darkness. Now this—a murderous hate crime against Muslim Canadians. Are we kidding ourselves about our superior sense of national unity?

Maybe. Remember, even though Trudeau won the last election on a platform of welcoming refugees, his victory was made possible by the collapse of the NDP vote. And what drove that NDP collapse? A big part of it was Thomas Mulcair's support of a Muslim woman's right to wear a hijab. That principled stance proved to be political poison in Quebec. It is an ironic truth that anti-Muslim sentiment helped make Justin Trudeau Prime Minister. Now Kellie Leitch is trying to tap into the same political septic tank to become Conservative leader.

I still don't think anti-Muslim prejudice is as prevalent in Canada as it is in America. It's certainly not present in our government. But if we are intent on making comparisons with our neighbours, perhaps Canadians should look at the spontaneous outpouring of civil protest that has greeted Trump's Muslim travel ban this week. Americans are doing themselves proud. Let's try to follow their example.