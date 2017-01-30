Kim’s sick kidnapping scheme

North Korea’s rotund ruler has unleashed a new brainwashing scheme involving the kidnapping of foreign nationals.

Supreme leader Kim Jong-un’s latest gambit to tighten control over his desperate people involves snatching people over the South Korean frontier, the Abductees’ Family Union (AFU) claims.

For decades, the rogue nation snatched Japanese and South Koreans, indoctrinating them. The program was phased out in the 1980s.

“The latest indoctrination training comes with the Ministry of People’s Security taking charge of summoning POWs and their families,” said the AFU’s Choi Sung-yong. “[Along with] other former South Koreans living in the country so they can be mentally fortified.”

Right now, the plot involves about 500 prisoners of war and other abductees, Yonhap News reports.

One of those kidnap victims is believed to be American student, David Sneddon, allegedly snatched in China in 2004.

It was claimed the fluent Korean speaker tutored Kim preparing him for power.