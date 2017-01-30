TransLink is trying to determine what factors may have contributed to an increase in the number of preventable bus collisions last year.

The regional transportation authority’s figures show that during seven of the first eight months of 2016 — numbers are not yet available for September to December — there were 80 more preventable accidents, in which the bus company attributes fault to the bus driver, than in the previous year.

“This is a trend that obviously is a challenge for us,” TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond said in an interview last week.

The worst month was July, when there were 114 preventable bus collisions, compared to 95 the year before. The only month in 2016 that had fewer collisions than the previous year was June, when there were 82 collisions compared to 95.

TransLink spokesman Chris Bryan said increasing congestion on bus routes and more construction and special-event reroutes — particularly in the summer — are often cited as reasons for higher collision rates.

“Between 2012 and 2015, the number of cars in the Lower Mainland rose by 5.4 per cent, while our overall bus collision rate rose by 6.5 per cent,” Bryan said.

Steve Sutherland, president of Unifor Local 111, which represents Coast Mountain Bus Company drivers, agreed that traffic and reroutes contribute to accidents. He said that efficiencies introduced during the past five years have also reduced the amount of time drivers have to take a break, eat or use the washroom and added to their stress, which may affect accident rates.

“The more efficiencies they come up with, the more stress on the drivers out there,” said Sutherland.

To address the upward trend in preventable collisions, the Coast Mountain Bus Company’s operations, training and safety staff are working to understand the causes of accidents and to develop strategies to lower the collision rates.

“We need to develop a better approach,” said Desmond. “I’d like to see that indicator flatten out and eventually go down.”

The annual number of preventable bus collisions has been on the rise since 2013.

A chart posted on TransLink’s new online accountability centre shows there were eight preventable collisions per million service kilometres in 2013. That number rose to 8.6 in 2014 and 10.2 in 2015. A figure for 2016 is not yet available.

According to TransLink, data from 2012 to 2015 shows that the preventable proportion of bus collisions — which include incidents such as mirror strikes — rose from 35 per cent to 39 per cent of the total bus collisions. There were 2,416 collisions in 2015.

“A possible cause of this increase is the approximate doubling of the number of camera-equipped buses, allowing for more accurate adjudication of the accidents,” said Bryan.

Overall, the majority of accidents are not the fault of the bus driver, said Desmond.

“I think we do a pretty good job, to tell you the truth,” said Sutherland. “The percentages might have changed a bit, but the overall numbers are low. We’re doing pretty good out there.”

