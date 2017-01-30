“The notion that we have all the democracy that money can buy strays so far from what our democracy is supposed to be.”

– U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Are the B.C. Liberals planning to do the right thing the wrong way to damage the B.C. New Democrats and other parties by changing political fundraising rules again to their own advantage next month?

That’s a real possibility according to democracy watchdog group IntegrityBC – and would make this province’s ridiculous political financing situation – described by the New York Times as the “wild West” – even more outrageous.

Rumours abound of impending radical changes. And Premier Christy Clark has confirmed her government will introduce legislation for “real-time” disclosure of party contributions when the B.C. Legislature resumes sitting on February 14.

The B.C. Liberals are under serious pressure for: allowing unlimited corporate, union and individual donations; private fundraising dinners costing up to $20,000 per person to meet Clark; foreign donations; and until recently, her party paying Clark a $50,000 a year “stipend”.

But the change that could shock B.C. and put the NDP and other parties at a huge disadvantage is if the Liberals completely ban corporate and union donations – immediately.

However, they would keep their own $12.5 million war chest intact for the May 9 provincial election. They raised 4 times more than the NDP in 2015 and likely 2016.

That would mean the NDP and other parties couldn’t raise one thin dime from unions or businesses for this election.

But the B.C. Liberals would coast through with more money than they can even spend.

IntegrityBC is deeply concerned.

“I’ve heard a lot of rumours about the B.C. Liberals bringing in a corporate and union ban,” IntegrityBC Executive Director Dermod Travis told me Sunday. “Changes should only come through consultation with all parties.”

Equally bad: not putting any spending limit on individual contributions and not banning foreign political contributions

“You shouldn’t be able to donate in B.C. unless you can vote in B.C.,” Travis says

All major parties but the B.C. Liberals are calling for the same changes – it would be outrageous if Christy Clark brought in that legislation but designed solely to hurt other parties in the 2017 election in order for her to win.

Bill Tieleman is a former NDP strategist. Read his blog at billtieleman.blogspot.ca/ or Email: weststar@telus.net Twitter: @BillTieleman