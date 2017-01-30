Homicide investigators are looking for witnesses in the fatal stabbing of Francis Son Le, who was found in the parking lot of Richmond General Hospital Friday night.

Le, 24, has a criminal record for trafficking and extortion using a firearm.

Cpl. Meghan Foster, of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, said when officers arrived at the hospital about 11.30 p.m. Friday, Le was being treated for stab wounds.

"Despite all medical efforts, the male victim succumbed to his injuries and his death was deemed a homicide. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has since taken conduct of the investigation," she said.

Foster said Le's death "appears to be targeted," but not related to Richmond's two other murders this year.

She did not say if the slaying could be linked to other shootings and murders across the Lower Mainland in 2017.

Investigators are working with Richmond RCMP to determine where Le was stabbed, Foster said.

“It is still early in the investigation, and as the motive and offence location remain unknown, investigators are asking anyone with information to contact IHIT," Foster said. “It cannot be stressed enough that should one choose to associate themselves with a criminal lifestyle, they are not immune to the dangers and risks that come with it.”

Last April Le was sentenced to 10 months in jail in Surrey Provincial Court for possession for the purpose of trafficking and one day in jail for extortion with a firearm.

Foster asked anyone with information about his murder to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

