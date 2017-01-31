Orlando Bloom and his The Lord Of The Rings co-stars recently posed for a hilarious picture to commemorate their reunion.

The British actor met up with Viggo Mortensen, Elijah Wood, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd, who played Aragorn, Frodo, Merry and Pippin respectively in the movie franchise, for a recent meal, more than 13 years after the release of the finale The Return of the King.

Dominic shared pictures on Instagram of their meeting, including a group shot of them all posing for the camera while holding cutlery like weapons as if they were about to fight a monster. They seem to be in character too as Elijah and Billy pull scared faces, Viggo holds a stick like a gun and Orlando, who played Legolas, acted like he was about to use a bow and arrow, his character’s signature weapon.

Orlando went one step further by sharing a behind-the-scenes video of the gang deciding what pose to make and him yelling “aaaah cave troll”.

Dominic added multiple pictures from their restaurant meeting including a selfie with Viggo unknowingly in the background and one with his fellow Hobbits Elijah and Billy.