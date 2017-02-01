A busty 21-year-old from south Florida claims she was ejected from her flight due to a quarrel over her low-cut top.

After boarding a Spirit Airlines flight from New Orleans to Ft. Lauderdale, the unidentified, well-endowed woman alleges she was targeted by flight attendants.

“It’s not even about money,” she told Local 10 News in Miami this week. “I was really embarrassed.”

But Spirit Airlines claims nobody was booted from any of their flights due to overt cleavage, and that the passenger in question had been drinking and acting out of order prior to takeoff.

“The flight attendant made that decision (to remove the passenger),” Spirit spokesman Paul Berry told the station.

“As she was leaving, (the flight attendant) said, ‘By the way, you might want to cover up,'” Berry added. “It was more of a personal statement to her.”

Fellow passengers had a much different interpretation.

Spirit passenger Cathy Supp took to Facebook to say she was kicked off the same flight for merely offering the woman a tissue.

“After assuring all THREE flight attendants that although she and her companion had been finishing a beer before boarding, but (were) not drunk and would be fine, they left her alone for a few minutes, then came back and said her bosom was too exposed! Granted she was well endowed and wearing a lowcut top, but she was covered," Supp wrote.

Flight attendants on-board reportedly said they’d had complaints from fellow passengers.

“She tried to pull her top up further to cover more, each time another flight attendant came with the same issue, telling her in loud and rude tones that she'll have leave the plane if she can't get them covered,” Supp added.