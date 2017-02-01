Former Doctor Who star David Tennant has backed British actress Olivia Colman to become the first woman to play the TV Time Lord.

Since the incumbent Doctor, Peter Capaldi, 58, announced his departure earlier this week, demands have grown for producers to put a female star in charge of the Tardis.

David, who played the Doctor from 2005 to 2010, has backed Olivia, his co-star in hit British TV crime drama Broadchurch to take over from Peter.

Speaking on BBC radio show The World at One, he said, “Olivia would clearly be a magnificent choice. If you have the right people telling the right stories then it’s absolutely a possibility.”

Olivia, 43, who recently won a Golden Globe Award for playing a spy chief in TV mini-series The Night Manager, may be a good bet to take on the role as Chris Chibnall, the creator of Broadchurch is to take over from Steven Moffat as Doctor Who’s executive producer next year.

David and Olivia have recently been filming a third series of Broadchurch together, and the actor jokes that he’ll be angry if the pair have made a secret pact to move over to Doctor Who together.

“If the two of them have been having top secret discussions behind my back I will be furious,” the 45-year-old quips.

David is just the latest former Doctor Who star to call for a woman to be given the role, with the departing Peter and former assistant Billie Piper also saying the time is right for a female incarnation of the iconic character.

The current Doctor has his own ideas about who should be given the role however, he told Britain’s Daily Mirror newspaper that Harry Potter star Frances de la Tour would be his choice.

British bookmakers have slashed their odds on Olivia becoming the next Doctor, with William Hill now listing her as their 8/1 favourite to get the part, ahead of early frontrunner Ben Whishaw.