The mother of a former Playboy pin-up is claiming her daughter is innocent of being part of a honey trap to lure a Bosnian gangster to his death.

Slobodanka Tosic, 30, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years behind bars for seducing mafia chief Djordje Zdrale in a death trap.

But the beauty fled to Serbia while under house arrest.

Her mom says she’ll never surrender.

“There is no way she will surrender. No surrender!” her mom Jadranka told the Daily Mail.

“Slobodanka will not return to Bosnia.”

She added: “She (Slobodanka) is not a fugitive. She left for Serbia because we lost confidence in Bosnia’s legal system.”

Tosic — a former Miss Bosnia — appeared on the cover of Playboy in 2008.

But investigators say the Bosnian beauty arranged a date with Zdrale at the behest of his gangland rival Darko Elez, her alleged boyfriend.

Zdrale survived the ambush and testified against her.