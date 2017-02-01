Vancouver residents running on empty

Vancouver may be the “luxury car capital of North America,” but there may soon be nowhere to gas up in the city’s downtown. Chevron has just listed five of its Vancouver gas stations, including its West Georgia location, which is one of just two gas stations downtown.

A spokesperson for Chevron cited high land values as the reason the company is cashing out. The land is just too valuable for a gas station to turn enough of a profit.

Very likely, that plot of land off West Georgia will become another condo tower or office building with luxury retailers underneath, inconveniencing the average driver who just needs to gas up and get home.

Metro Vancouver has more than 2,000 registered vehicles worth more than $150,000, according to ICBC, yet the region keeps losing gas stations. Preferred parking spots for electric and hybrid vehicles are common and it’s clear through bike sharing initiatives like Mobi - whose bike racks have taken over many parking spaces downtown – that helping middle class commuters is not the priority. The divide between rich and poor in Vancouver keeps growing and the middle class keeps feeling the squeeze. The high-end retail strip on Alberni keeps growing, with Stefano Ricci’s shop with $200 handkerchiefs the latest addition. What’s closing down are the mom and pop convenience stores and small businesses that can’t afford skyrocketing rents and have seen their customer base dwindle as housing in surrounding neighbourhoods becomes less affordable.

“The corner store is about having a kinetic mass in your neighbourhood that needs to go out for milk or butter or whatever,” Andy Yan, an urban planner for Bing Thom Architects who studies the link between affordable housing and corner grocery stores, told a group at Simon Fraser University gathered to learn about the chance local coffee shops and corner stores in the city had for survival. That was in 2013. Now, four years later as property values have climbed higher than many predicted, we’re losing the heart of communities.

In the past year, Vancouver’s population grew by just 0.9% while the rest of the province saw a 1.2% growth, according to provincial statistics. If we don’t see incomes rise drastically or housing become more affordable, there will soon be no corner store where you can buy milk and no gas station to fuel up at in Vancouver’s downtown core because there just won’t be enough average people living close enough to shop there.