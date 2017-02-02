24 Minutes with Tim Hicks

One of Canada’s hottest country music artists, Tim Hicks is riding a winning streak of hit songs after being honoured with the Canadian Country Music Association’s Rising Star Award in 2014. He spends 24 Minutes with Joe Leary to talk tunes, his musical epiphany and life in Nashville.

24: Was it a musical family you grew up in?

TH: No, they still don’t know where I came from. My great-grandmother had an organ in her parlour; that’s how old her house was – it had a parlour! For whatever reason I was fascinated by it and I could figure out songs by ear - even from an early age, so my folks put me into lessons like a lot of kids at about 6 or 7 and the place I took lessons from put little bands together and the idea was that if kids around the same age and skill level were playing music together, they might have more fun and so you wouldn’t have to get on them to practice – so I got the bug real bad! Like, I just loved that; like the very first time you’re in a room with your friends and you play the same song together and it sounds kinda OK – that’s a powerful feeling for a seven-year-old.

24: So once you’ve mastered the vocal side, you’ve got to sync it up with the physical, performance side. Who did you see early on that made you want to do the music thing for real?

TH: Well they had giant posters of The Beatles hanging in this place so that was where it kind of started for me. At that time ‘hair rock’ was the biggest thing going; bands like Skid Row but mixed in my house, my parents listened to Simon & Garfunkel and Led Zeppelin. It was kind of a mix of everything. It was a real mish-mash of music in our house and yet it wasn’t a particularly musical house so they were still kind of looking at me a little cross-eyed, thinking, 'what’s the deal with this kid; why doesn’t he want to play hockey?' It wasn’t that I didn’t want to play; I just didn’t have time. I was so into music!

24: There seems to be this interesting simulation between hockey and music in Canada. Most Canadian artists I talk to want to be hockey players and most hockey players have a fascination with music.

TH: Yeah, I’ve talked to guys about that because I’ve had the pleasure of going overseas to play for the troops and every time I’ve done it it’s been with Hall of Fame hockey guys and they always want to talk about music and all I want to talk about is hockey! I came up with the idea that one of these days I’m going to write it called “Switch.” 'Hey man, do you wanna switch? I’ll give you my guitar if you give me your stick' – like that kind of thing. I think it really is true that often athletes aspire to be musicians and vice versa for us as musicians.

24: “Shake These Walls” was recorded in Nashville. Is that still the Mecca for country music?

TH: Absolutely! Everything happens there; everyone’s management is based there; all the songwriters are there – you can throw a rock and hit a guitar player. It happens fast. You can write a song on a Tuesday and Wednesday, demo it and have a radio-ready quality recording of it. It’s unbelievable. The town is like Hollywood is for actors. I remember feeling like a very, very small fish in a very big pond the very first time I went to Nashville, thinking 'Oh my Lord, how am I ever going to make a statement here?' Everyone is great! From your cab driver to the bartender; they’re all great singers and great songwriters so it’s a little bit daunting at first but as you kind of find your way and figure out who you are as an artist, it’s a little easier to fit in.

24: Because you’re not from there, are you treated on par with locals or are they more wary and you have earn your place in Nashville?

TH: I think as an artist you get a pass because everyone wants a cut and so when you’re in town, people will make space in their schedule to write with you if you’re writing for a recording so your point might be the case if I were an aspiring songwriter and I didn’t live in Nashville because there’s lots of us that travel back and forth. I don’t think it’s a lack of respect because the American writers certainly do respect the difference in the scene up here in Canada; it’s different up here and they all want to talk about that. We can get away with certain things in country music in Canada that they can’t in the U.S.