A Lillooet area man pleaded guilty Thursday to a drunk driving incident that killed three people, including two cyclists, near Pemberton in May 2015.

During an appearance via video link in Vancouver's B.C. Supreme Court, the 45-year-old Samuel Michael Alec pleaded guilty to three counts of impaired driving causing death.

Charges were laid against Alec, who had been scheduled to begin a five-week jury trial on Feb. 27, after his Chevrolet Cavalier crossed the centre line on Duffey Lake Road near Pemberton, crashing head-on into two cyclists.

Ross Chafe and Kelly Blunden, who were out on a weekend bicycle ride, later died of their injuries. Also killed in the collision was Paul Pierre, a passenger in Alec's vehicle.

On Thursday, Paul McMurray — a lawyer for Alec — told B.C. Supreme Court Justice William Ehrcke that the issue he would be asked to consider in terms of sentencing will be the length of time his client spends in prison.

"I don't think there's any other options," said McMurray. "You'll hear something about Mr. Alec's record. The Crown, I know, is going to be seeking a lengthy term of imprisonment. I will be asking the court to consider less than that."

Alec's record includes him recently pleading guilty to driving while prohibited in connection with an unrelated incident. He was sentenced to three months in prison for that offence.

The offender, who was appearing on video from a jail in Kamloops, was denied bail and has been in custody since the date of his arrest in the Pemberton case in August 2015.

Alec was initially charged with a total of 10 criminal counts. The Crown is expected to enter a stay of proceedings for the remaining seven counts following sentencing.

A three-day sentencing hearing is expected to be held in late March in Vancouver. None of Alec's relatives or any of the family or friends of the victims were in court for the guilty pleas.

Asked outside court why his client decided to plead guilty, McMurray said Alec will address the court at the sentencing hearing.

"It's been a process for him in terms of self-evaluation and stuff like that, and I think it's something that he intends to explain to the court when we come to do the sentencing."

The judge ordered a pre-sentence report for the hearing, which is also expected to feature consideration of Alec's aboriginal background.

