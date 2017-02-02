Discoveries await musically adventurous Vancouverites this Saturday evening, in two concerts that bring unusual sounds and voices. The two programs reach across time and place to offer important questions about race, culture and diversity.

Le Mozart Noir

Joseph Boulogne, Chevalier Saint-Georges, was the first-known classical composer of African ancestry. He rose to the highest elevations of pre-revolutionary French society, influenced Mozart with his compositions, and conducted world premieres by Haydn. Today, he is virtually unknown.

In celebration of Black History Month, Early Music Vancouver introduces local audiences to Saint-George’s lost sounds at Vancouver Playhouse on Saturday, Feb. 4. The program includes triumphant violin concertos by the overlooked artist and symphonies by Mozart and Haydn. Performed by Pacific Baroque Orchestra, audience members can hear these pieces as the composers themselves would have: Gut strings rather than steel for violins, and with the inclusion of curious instruments absent from modern symphony orchestras.

Born in Guadeloupe as the son of plantation owner and a slave, his father acknowledged the young man as his heir and brought him to France. Here, Boulogne’s abundant natural gifts enabled him to excel as both a violinist and champion fencer. In later years, Saint-Georges would return to the sword as the commander of a black battalion fighting for equal rights in the Revolution.

Despite his meteoric musical and societal accomplishments, Saint-Georges was still subject to racial prejudice throughout his career. A particularly documented occasion came his application to be music director at Paris Opera was thwarted by Marie Antoinette herself. The Queen’s decision came after receiving a letter from the opera’s leading ladies, stating “their honour… and conscience made it impossible for them to be subjected to the orders” from someone of Saint-Georges’ heritage.

Info at earlymusic.bc.ca.

dirtsong

Happening next door at Queen Elizabeth Theatre on the very same evening, the PuSh Festival reaches its crescendo with a spectacular multimedia concert from Australia.

Singing out in 11 distinct Indigenous dialects – some of which are almost extinct – dirtsong takes audiences on a voyage of discovery through 40,000 years of Aboriginal Australian history.

Occupying centre stage is Black Arm Band, an ensemble of acclaimed Aboriginal musicians who propel the evening with driving percussion, resounding didgeridoo, and exhilarating vocals.

As the musicians journey through the evening’s soaring, earthy sounds, vivid projections of Australia’s landscapes and residents play overhead. The documentary visuals are divided into five narrative episodes based on the writings of Aboriginal author Alexis Wright. The footage takes attendees on a visual odyssey that explores the majesty and grandeur of the country’s natural settings, as well as the resilient humanity who call this heartland home.

dirtsong’s origins lie in Australia’s own Truth and Reconciliation Hearing process. As the event arrives in Canada for the first time, it promises to draw parallels, illuminate differences, and provokes questions about our country’s own history with Indigenous communities.

Info at Pushfestival.ca.