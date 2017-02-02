TransLink is reviewing its transit fare structure and wants the public’s feedback on options for varying fares by distance travelled, time of travel and service type.

“It’s been 30 years since we really fundamentally adjusted the structure of the fares,” Geoff Cross, vice-president of planning and policy, said at a recent Mayors’ Council meeting.

“The way that people travel has fundamentally changed and we need to look at how that structure applies to that.”

The review began last year with broad-based regional outreach to determine what the issues are surrounding fare policy. A report summarizing the feedback received during that first phase of the review says that 20 to 30 per cent of people agreed that the current fare system works, while about 60 per cent disagreed.

Cross said almost 30,000 surveys were completed.

“There were a lot of things people liked, and there were a lot of opportunities that people wanted to see us go through,” said Cross.

The information received has shaped the discussion topics for Phase 2.

“It’s a little bit more detailed than the first round,” said Cross.

The survey focuses on three areas: Distance travelled, what time of day the travel is taking place and what service (bus, SkyTrain, SeaBus, West Coast Express) is used. It is available online until Feb. 17.

Currently, fares are determined by zones — what you pay depends on how many zone boundaries you cross, except on buses, which are all one zone. Options for determining fares by distance travelled include a flat rate, refined zones or measured distance.

There are three options for calculating fares based on time of travel: having the same fare for all times of day, having a different price for each hour of the day or offering discounts for people to travel at off-peak times. The variations are aimed at reducing crowding during peak times and rewarding those who travel early in the morning, midday or in the evening.

Fares can be structured three ways according to service type. In the first option, fares would be the same for every service except the premium West Coast Express. A second option would see different fares for different services, where multiple services are available. The third would have people pay different amounts for each service.

Phase 3 of the review will take place during the second half of the year and will involved shortlisting fare structure options and doing a much larger consultation. A policy recommendation will be made in early 2018.

