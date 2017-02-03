In Iran, when they say an eye-for-an-eye, they mean it.

The country’s supreme court has ruled that a jilted woman who blinded a love rival with acid must lose one eye as punishment.

Islamic Sharia law allows for eye-for-an-eye retribution, the Tasnim news agency reported, although it is rarely used and only in a case where bodily harm is done.

The convicted woman - who wasn’t identified - was found guilty of throwing acid in the face of her victim, named Sima, two years ago.

“The sentence to blindness in one eye, payment of blood money (compensation), and seven years imprisonment have been confirmed by the highest court,” judiciary spokesman Majid Karami told Tasnim.

The penalty has been in place since the 1979 Islamic Revolution when the Shah of Iran was overthrown and a theocracy took root.

Typically, victims and their families are given the last word on the punishment. They can also show mercy if they wish.

Activist Mohammad Surizad told the Daily Mail that some activists urged Sima’s family to “show clemency and pardon the convicted woman.”

And because of an uptick in acid attacks, Iran’s mullahs are endorsing the act of vengeance.

One Iranian woman who was blinded by acid tossed by a rejected suitor in 2011 spared him at the last minute. She granted him mercy just he was about to lose his sight to acid.