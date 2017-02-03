MOVIE CHEAT SHEET: Who's going to helm Batman?

BRIAN GASPAREK/ 24 HOURS

Dream Directing: The perfect Batman director

Everybody relax. It's a good thing that Ben Affleck is stepping down from directing the upcoming Batman movie. Whether it was Affleck's decision, or the studio's call, Ben no longer has to worry about taking the blame for helming what could be a third straight terrible Batman-related flick, following last year's awful BvS, and this year's putrid-looking Justice League. Apart from taking the weight off of Affleck's shoulders, it is now the perfect time for Warner Bros. to find a solid new director that can turn around the ailing Batman franchise, just like Christopher Nolan did several years back.

Here are four great directors who I think could save Batman: Denis Villeneuve: Sicario, Enemy, Arrival ... everything the Canadian director makes is excellent. Even Blade Runner 2049 looks like it's going to be wicked. He perfects action, thrills and drama. Denis would be perfect to helm Batman. Matt Reeves. Despite the mess that was Cloverfield, I love what Reeves has done with saving the Planet of the Apes franchise. Batman would be in damn fine hands. Darren Aronofsky. It's well known that Aronofsky was supposed to make a Batman: Year One movie with Frank Miller, but the production fell apart. Darren's dark storytelling would still lend itself perfectly to a new Caped Crusader tale. I would love to see this. Tim Burton. Tim Burton's 1989 Batman was the best. Lately Burton's career has been struggling as much as the Batman franchise. How incredible would it be if Tim returned to form by reclaiming Batman?

Black History Month has officially arrived, which means The Six city is gearing up to celebrate the 5th annual Toronto Black Film Festival. This year, TBFF runs from February 15th to 19th, and features a variety of great screenings, special events and workshops celebrating the very best in black cinematic work. This year's opening film will be Stanley Nelson's 2017 Sundance Selection, Tell Them We Are Rising. Make sure to check out the details at torontoblackfilm.com.

Epic: Dune I'm not usually one for remakes, but after hearing that Denis Villeneuve is confirmed to be directing the remake of David Lynch's 1984 sci-fi classic, Dune, I'm all in. Like I said earlier, Villeneuve has never touched anything bad. I'm so excited to see Denis make this film his own.

Neeson and a blower: Liam Neeson's badass credentials are being put to the test. It was just announced that the 64-year-old is set to star in a ridiculous sounding new thriller called Hard Powder. Neeson will actually play a renegade snow plow driver that uses his frosty machinery to seek vengeance on the native American mafia, and a vegan, drug-dealing mobster that killed his son. Honestly, who comes up with this crap? It's Steven Seagal calibre.

Terrible: The Comedian. Damn, another comedy stinker for Robert De Niro. Unlike his previous travesty, Dirty Grandpa, The Comedian boasts a fantastic cast. But they're all terribly used. Critics are calling this romcom a flat, unfunny mess, with no pay off. Skip it.

Iffy: The Space Between Us. Sure the trailer for The Space Between Us felt painfully cheesy, but I still hoped that it would amount to being some sort of feel good, interplanetary, coming-of-age love story. But its held back reviews point to a stinky outcome. Best to save this one for a Netflix and chill session.

Iffiest: Rings. Rings warned us all with its tagline. "First you watch, then you die." I bet. Likely from witnessing the same tired spooks from the first two films regurgitated one more time. Reviews are being held back on this movie, which has to be taken as a sign. Skip this unnecessary sequel. Thanks but not thanks, Samara.