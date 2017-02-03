SPILLED DATA: That's super tweet!

Super Bowl Twitter stats

In general, Twitter users love sports. According to analytics from the platform, 70% of people on Twitter claim an interest in sports, and they're 40% likelier to say they love sports than non-Twitter users.

So, it makes sense that Twitter is preparing heavily for this weekend's Super Bowl 51. On Sunday, you'll be able to find a collection of custom Super Bowl emojis using a number of hashtags, including #SuperBowl, #SB51, #RiseUp, #Patriots and #PepsiHalftime.

Halftime performer Lady Gaga, who has over 65 million followers, worked with the social network to create five custom Twitter emojis - one for each album - and eight Twitter stickers in time for the show.

In terms of players, the most-mentioned members of the Atlanta Falcons this season (including the playoffs) are Matt Ryan (@M_Ryan02), Julio Jones (@juliojones_11) and Devonta Freeman (@devontafreeman). On the New England Patriots side of things, the most-mentioned players are Tom Brady (no Twitter account), Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) and Jimmy Garoppolo (@JimmyG_10).

Alt-right subreddit shut down by Reddit

This week, Reddit banned a forum for white nationalists, the subreddit /r/altright, from its website. The forum was banned because of "the proliferation of personal and confidential information," according to the redirected page. Apparently, some users were trying to "dox" - or release private information such as a home address or phone number - the person who punched noted white supremacist Richard Spencer in the face at the inauguration of Donald Trump. A similar forum, /r/alternativeright, was also banned.

Instagram to add multi-photo galleries?

We've got some good news for Instagram users that like to share vacation photos. The latest beta release of Instagram for Android hints at something interesting - everyday users may be able to publish multiple pictures in a single post. Currently, this ability is restricted to advertisers only. The feature lets you pick up to 10 images for a post, creating a gallery that other users can swipe through. You can then select a single filter for all of your shots, or choose individual effects for the different images.

Should the 'dumb phone' return?

The Verge's Vlad Savov recently wrote an interesting essay bemoaning the rise of the smartphone, where he talked about the inability to tear his attention away from Twitter and other social media apps. He idealizes a time where our phones weren't all just identical slabs. "Think back to those old school Nokias with mechanical flips and switches that felt so satisfying to just open and close," he wrote. "You could drop those on concrete or hardwood flooring and your immediate reaction would be to feel sorry for the floor. I miss that degree of durability and endurance." The topic was mentioned on The View, with the hosts talking about how non-smartphone phones could make life simpler (and be a great option as an emergency phone for children). So, what do you think? Is it time to unplug our LTE-connected devices and make an actual phone call for once?