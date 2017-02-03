TV CHEAT SHEET: Imposters a winner

DENETTE WILFORD/ 24 HOURS

**WARNING: Some content may contain spoilers**

Top 3 New Shows

Imposters: You know how it goes: man and woman meet, fall in love, get married and live happily ever after. Except in Imposters' case. The woman is really a con artist who makes her victims fall for her, robs them of everything and then, vanishes. But looks like things are about to bite her in the ass because her last two targets are teaming up to find her and take her down. Or convince her that love conquers all. One of those two things. It's fun, funny and light. Inbar Lavi proves she can not only headline a show but also convincingly rock any wig thrown at her.

Airs: Tuesday, Feb. 7 on W Network

Legion: Legion sets a much different tone than say Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. or The Flash but that might be thanks to Fargo creator Noah Hawley, or the network it's airing on. Whatever the case, Legion is trippier than anything we've seen before. David Haller (Dan Stevens) has struggled with mental illness all his life - or so he believed. We Legion soon learn that the visions of this institutionalized, heavily medicated, haunted man might actually be real and everything that has happened in his life were simply due to his unfamiliarity with his abilities. All he needs is a little guidance. It's confusing as hell, perhaps so viewers experience David's disorientation right along with him, and while we see a lot of what's going on in David's head (or not), it's still a superhero show complete with one-liners, fights, explosions -and even a dance number. Once he masters his powers, things for David can only go up. Right?

Airs: Wednesday, Feb. 8 on FX

APB: Chicago's 13th precinct is struggling to keep its head above water. So when billionaire Gideon Reeves' (Justin Kirk) best friend is killed while they're in that area, he vows to solve the murder all while bringing the precinct into the 21st century. At the end of the day, APB is just another cop show with cooler toys for the officers to play with (bad-ass tasers, next-gen drones and super-charged cruisers, oh, my!), so is that enough? Why, yes. Thanks to Kirk, who's basically perfection in everything, and Natalie Martinez's streetwise cop, this is a fun, next-gen/old school combo you'll want more of.

Airs: Monday, Feb. 6 on Fox

Top Returning Show

MasterChef Junior: They might need step stools to reach the counter or assistance lugging cumbersome mixers to their stations, but these pint-sized culinary geniuses will rock your aprons off. In the first of a twopart premiere (it concludes a week later), the group, aged 8 to 13, will be chopped in half, as they cook their little faces off to be part of Gordon and Christina's Top 20. Now excuse me while I go make a PB&J.

Airs: Thursday, Feb. 9 on CTV and Fox

Binge-Watch

Santa Clarita Diet: So, it starts off like any modern-day family comedy. The husband wants to have a little fun, the wife isn't feeling it, their teenage daughter is a typical teenager - and then the wife dies. OK, not funny. But she's not really dead. OK, funny again? Just you wait. Spouses and realtor team Sheila and Joel (Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant) are in quite the pickle after Sheila becomes a creature of the undead. From the get-go, it's shocking, stomach-turning stuff and whether she's eating a pound of raw ground chuck, sampling a foot from an unethical mortician or doing what needs to be done to satisfy her growing appetite, all with her loving, supportive husband by her side, it still manages to be laugh-out-loud hilarious. Let's just say that while Joel isn't so good at killing (leave that to Sheila), he gets top marks for cleanup duties.

It takes a particular sense of humour to appreciate this show. And apparently I'm a twisted sicko because I absolutely loved it. Sure, it's bloody AF but Barrymore, Olyphant, Liv Hewson (who plays their daughter, Abby) and Skyler Gisondo (the boy next door) are fantastic. Their deadpan delivery of this ridiculous predicament they find themselves in is both brilliant and admirable. Twisted sicko.

Premieres: Friday, Feb. 3 on Netflix

Applause, Applause: The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Ellen using Finding Dory to explain the travel ban was pretty damn perfect. The fish, who lives in Australia, trying to get to her parents in America, but has to get over a wall "that has almost no effect on keeping them out," all while getting help from other animals who "don't even need her," and "help her even though they're completely different colours because that's what you do when you see somebody in need," was simple yet so, so profound. I didn't love Finding Dory but I may have to watch it again, because of this.

Reality Bites: The New Celebrity Apprentice Arnold Schwarzenegger started off stiff, barely reacting to the shenanigans going on around him. Now, a month later, he's finally found his groove. His bodybuilding references are getting a little old but, hey, at least he's excited.

That being said, all the good ones are gone. With the only reason to watch now terminated (we miss you already Carson!) along with Lisa and Ricky), we're left with a predictable, politically correct final four. That being said, Matt NEEDS to win. The other three are just ... there. At this point, though, I'll take George, even Laila. Just not Brooke. Please not Brooke. She should've been gone long ago and is riding on luck and legs. Iseman FTW!

Quote of the Week: Arnold Schwarzenegger

"Hey Donald, I have a great idea. Why don't we switch jobs? You take over TV because you're such an expert in ratings, and I take over your job, And then people can finally sleep comfortably again."- Arnold Schwarzenegger to Donald Trump after POTUS mocked The Celebrity Apprentice's ratings DURING THE NATIONAL PRAYER BREAKFAST.

Yeah, it has nothing to do with the season being cast with a bunch of duds.

No, but really, can this be a thing?