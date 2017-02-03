We give Lady Gaga some 'super' advice

Lady Gaga is on "the edge of glory" - AGAIN - with her Super Bowl halftime show coming up Sunday night at Houston's NRG Stadium. And given CNBC reports the NFL is spending a whopping $10 million, the most ever on a halftime show, like RuPaul always says on Drag Race: "Don't f---it up." Here are five pieces of advice:

1 Stay away from politics

Gaga began her carefully constructed comeback a year ago with an understated and classy rendition of the National Anthem at the Super Bowl decked out in a red sequined Gucci suit. So she'd be crazy to get political on the broadcast even though Trump's first two weeks in office have been insane and nobody would be surprised (except the NFL, who reportedly asked her not to although they deny this). A source told EW that Gaga was never interested in mixing politics with entertainment and it was "never even a conversation."

2 Play the hits

Her latest album Joanne didn't exactly set the world on fire so that puts the kibosh on the singles Perfect Illusion or Million Reasons in her fivesong set list. Instead, expect upbeat tunes fitting for a sporting event like The Edge of Glory, Bad Romance (apparently some video of rehearsals saw her dancers doing the signature claw hand moves), Born This Way, Just Dance, and Poker Face.

3 Have a good collaborator but not too good

Gaga took major heat for her overthe-top David Bowie tribute (which I hated) at the 2016 Grammys and it's rumoured that pal Elton John might join her for a Bowie song at the Super Bowl. Heroes given the setting? But remember when Coldplay were blown off the halftime stage last year by Beyoncé (another rumoured collaborator) and Bruno Mars? Be careful what you wish for Gaga. Also, is the wonderfully expressive Winona Ryder on speed dial just in case we need some good reaction shots?

4 Stunts are welcome

There's a rumour that Gaga either wants to perform on the roof of NRG Stadium or descend from it onto her stage or maybe both. Either way, big moments always go over well at this gig and she says she's been planning this performance since she was four years old and wants to approach it differently so I expect something major is in the cards. Also little moments can make the difference too. Remember Katy Perry's out-ofsync dancing Left Shark from 2015?

5 Make a great entrance and wear great clothes (and jewels)

Forget the meat dress, bring back the pod, and go for broke on the sequined outfits, big hair, and platform boots or heels. This particular stage calls for high drama so don't let us down Gaga (as if!), who is also starring in Tiffany and Co.'s first ever Super Bowl ad for their new HardWear collection so major bling shouldn't be a problem.