This week's question “Is violence the inevitable outcome of Trump’s immigration policy?”

Instantly following the horrific slaughter of six Muslims at a mosque in Quebec the media sphere lit a fire with indictments of U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration policy and charges that he is responsible for stoking extreme right-wing violence.

In a sombre conversation regarding the mass shooting, a friend of mine on the extreme left remarked “I am waiting for the bullet.”

I asked for whom?

He answered “Trump.”

Our conversation was not in private. Nearly a dozen others were in ear shot and murmurs of agreement followed. I alone felt this comment sickening, threatening and hateful. Yet, as ugly as it was, he was expressing his opinion, not making a direct threat.

Does it matter that my friend is a person of colour and President Trump is white? I don’t know. What I know for certain is that if a white person made a similar comment about former president Barack Obama that person would surely be branded a racist. And if a similar comment were made in Canada concerning a minority, it could lead to arrest and hate speech charges.

Sadly, there is no free speech. There is only “left-speech.” Any speech that deviates a few inches to the right of what the left deems acceptable is branded hate and the perpetrator as right-wing extremist, white supremacist, Nazis or fascist — take your pick. It’s deja vu. Those that fairly challenge the left just spent two years being branded sexist, intolerant, xenophobic, homophobic, Islamophobic, racist and bigoted. This must take an emotional toll.

These labels are wielded as swords by the left to end debate on virtually every important issue of the day. If citizens are unable to discuss issues, such as immigration, religion and race in a civilized and safe manner then anger, resentment and rage bottles up. Throw mental illness into the mix and carnage could ensue.

Following the mosque attack Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard stated “words can be knives” and politicians and the public should tone down the rhetoric. I disagree. We need more unfettered dialogue, not less. Demanding respectful dialogue, while at the same time disrespecting, disregarding or criminalizing opposing viewpoints, is a direct contributor to the problem.

President Trump’s immigration policies do not inevitably lead to violence, unless you consider violence by the extreme left. Stifling debate and stoking divisions do. Demonizing those with concerns as intolerant and forcing them to the extreme could lead to explosions of violence which is, perhaps, precisely as intended.

Brent Stafford is a veteran television producer and marketing specialist. His company ShakyEgg.com works in the brand, entertainment and resource space.