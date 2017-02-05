Anti-immigrant politics spark racist violence

This week's question “Is violence the inevitable outcome of Trump’s immigration policy?”

Just 48 hours after U.S. President Donald Trump started making good on his promised Muslim ban, Mamadou Tanou Barry, Abdelkrim Hassane, Khaled Belkacemi, Aboubaker Thabti, Azzedine Soufiane and Ibrahima Barry were killed as they prayed.

A young, white male is accused of pulling the trigger. But the immigrant scapegoating and Islamophobia of Trump, French Front Nationale leader Marine Le Pen and the like provided the ammunition.

As news of the shooting broke, the far right celebrated and hate crimes rippled across Montreal. A Texas mosque burned that same weekend. Violent racists are emboldened.

A 2016 Quebec visit by Le Pen seemed to bring out the white supremacist troll in the alleged shooter, who liked chess and far-right politicians on Facebook.

Trump’s ban is supposedly about stopping terrorism. But, as in the U.S., Canada’s mass shooters tend to be white and born here. White shooters have perpetrated a dozen school and campus incidents, the killing of Mounties in Moncton, N.B., and the massacre of 14 women at the Ecole Polytechnique in Montreal.

Racist proposals like the Quebec Charter of Values, the Barbaric Cultural Practices tip line, then-prime minister Stephen Harper’s niqab ban and Kellie Leitch’s “Canadian values” test embolden white extremists.

And it’s been going on for a long time. In 1887, and again in 1907, white Vancouverites attacked immigrant communities, following racist speeches and rallies. Canada enacted a head tax, then banned Chinese immigration altogether. Hate speech, anti-immigration laws and racist violence go hand in hand.

Today, the Safe Third Country Agreement prevents refugees who first landed in America from seeking asylum here. And Canada’s refugee quota is unchanged in the wake of Trump’s crackdown.

A U.S. escape route has been closed tor thousands fleeing persecution, families are being torn apart and many are being deported back to uncertain fates.

The courts are putting the brakes on elements of the ban but Trump rages against the judges. On the borders, some officials simply refuse to enforce court rulings, causing confusion and a breakdown of the rule of law.

The current wave of white supremacist violence will not be quelled with the tweets of politicians or state surveillance powers like Bill C-51.

Rather, we need to build a broad anti-fascist movement. It’s already started. Thousands have flooded airports in protest since Trump’s ban was declared. Academics are boycotting U.S. conferences. And there have been solidarity actions with Canadian Muslim communities since the shooting.

If there’s any time in our lives to stand up, it’s now.

Garth Mullins is a broadcaster, activist, writer, musician and trade unionist. He’s at www.garthmullins.com or @garthmullins.