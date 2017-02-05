Is an honours degree worth it?

When it comes time to choose your university major, the decision is either painful or obvious. On top of choosing your specialization, there are plenty of other first year and upper-level programs that can supplement your degree. Though majors, specializations, and advanced programs differ by institution, the basics are typically similar. Still, navigating the world of choices that university presents can be intimidating for young adults.

Let’s be honest, it’s still intimidating in your second, third, or fourth year of post-secondary. With that said, let’s take a closer look at one of these programs:

Honours. Is graduating with an honours distinction worth it or is it a waste of time and effort? Depending on whom you ask, you’ll probably get different answers. This May I hope to graduate from such a program, so hopefully sharing my experience will help to better inform those considering application.

Students usually choose a major in second year, at which point, it’s assumed, you’ve got a better idea of your interests. One major means you’ll specialize in one broad field of study (say psychology or political science), but still have lots of room for trying electives in other areas. Double-majoring means more work because you’ll be specializing in two areas of study, without much room for electives. If you’re an Arts student studying English, that means there are required science credits which must be considered. If you’re a science student, it’s the same idea. For me, after having taken Arts One in my first year (an interdisciplinary 18-credit program that satisfies the Arts writing and literature requirements but also offers six credits of Philosophy, English, and History respectively), it was quite clear that English remained a key interest. Arts One then led me directly to the English honours program, which I began in second year and I even used an Arts One essay for my admission application. Today, five years in, I still sit among many of my Arts One peers from first year in our upper level honours seminars. That’s one of the great advantages of most specialized programs; the intimate learning environment and the support groups formed in programs like these prove invaluable.

Depending on your university, an honours program not only requires application or invitation to apply, but entails a multi-year effort. This is a more intense specialization that requires high academic standing, not only for admission but for continuation and completion of the distinction. If you’re double-majoring and taking honours, as I am, then you should accept that there won’t be wiggle room for electives. If you’re prone to procrastination and self-doubt, I’m not going to say this isn’t for you because I certainly still experience both of those things. In fact, being in honours and starting with Arts One has helped to keep my studies on track more than anything. If you’ve taken a first-year English course only to find yourself lost within the huge lecture halls where you’re just another face, having your work marked by teacher's aides and never getting to know your professor, or other students, then a small, tight-knit program, such as honours, is worth considering. Seminars form the core of the program, which means, for many of your classes, you’ll be gathered around a table with between 10 to 20 other students and your professor, actively engaging in discussion, as opposed to constant listening and note-taking (though you’ll still need to do both those things). For someone who came from a small village with a graduating class of only 14, this was perfect for me and made the transition from high school to university much easier.

Now, I shouldn’t gloss over the challenges of honours programs. You’ll certainly want to consider your time-management skills and what else you’re interested in exploring at university. That’s not to say you’ll have no time for anything but the library; I’ve been involved in leadership positions with just-for-fun clubs and have been a student representative in one, or both, of my faculties each year of my degree. However, balancing a job, family, friends and fitness makes things a bit more challenging. Over-extending yourself can happen quickly in university, but once you acclimate to the balancing act and find out what works and what doesn’t, you’re good to go!

Apart from the various requirements of the program that a quick Google search can fill you in on, you’ll also have to complete a thesis, or graduating essay, in your final year of an honours program. Think of this as practice for graduate school (the master’s degree). Obviously then, the honours thesis is especially relevant if grad school is in your sights. If not, it’s still a beneficial exercise in honing many skills. The thesis is essentially a specialized research project where students may write on a topic they’re personally interested in and recruit a supervisor, designing their own three- or six-credit course to culminate in an extensive paper, which they’ll also have to defend orally. Challenging? Yes. Time consuming? Definitely. Feasible? Well, that’s up to you.

So are programs, such as honours really worth it? For sure, but I will say: The experience is what you make of it. If you want to make the most of your education, go for it. If you want to walk away from university with more experience partying than studying, an honours program probably isn’t for you. No one can deny the distinction that an honours degree stamps on your diploma; it signals your extra effort and experience but also indicates that you were accepted to and completed a specialized program, which can certainly grant an advantage in application to law school, graduate, or educational programs. However, it’s the learning experience that truly makes the program wasted or worth it. You’ll get out of an honours program what you put into it. There will certainly be moments when you’ll feel overwhelmed or uncertain of whether it’s worth the extra time and hard work, but I can guarantee you’ll come out of it stronger than when you started.