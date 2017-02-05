A B.C. Securities Commission panel has found that a West Vancouver woman made false or misleading statements to investigators.

However, in the same ruling, the panel dismissed allegations including stock market manipulation against the woman and two other B.C. residents.

In August 2015, the Securities Commission accused Christine Maria Cerisse and Laurence (a.k.a. Lawrence) Frederick Austin, and Thomas John Sadler of misrepresentation, market manipulation, and illegal distribution.

The panel found that Cerisse made false or misleading statements in her answers to three questions during an interview with Securities Commission staff in October 2013. Other charges though, were dismissed.

The Securities Commission notice of hearing from 2015 alleged the three people "participated in an orchestrated campaign to manipulate the share price of Solanex," a Nevada corporation.

The Securities Commission panel dismissed the allegations of illegal distribution because the alleged actions took place more than six years before the date of the notice of hearing, a statement from the Commission says, "which falls outside the limitation period."

"The panel also dismissed the allegations of market manipulation, citing lack of sufficient evidence to connect the three respondents to the potentially improper trading and promotional activities relating to Solanex securities," the statement says.

Allegations that Sadler issued false or misleading press releases for Solanex were dismissed by the panel, which noted "there is no reference to Sadler in those press releases or any statements that could be said to be attributable to Sadler."

The panel directed Cerisse and the Securities Commission's executive director to make submissions on sanctions for the allegations proven against Cerisse.

