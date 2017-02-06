Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson can now boast an unusual new culinary honour after helping to create the world’s largest seven-layer dip.

The Furious 7 star recruited employees at his Seven Bucks Studios in Los Angeles to put together the monster appetizer, which was constructed in a giant glass fish tank on Friday as a Guinness World Record official looked on.

The colourful dip, which traditionally features sour cream, refried beans, guacamole, cheese, olives, and salsa, set a tasty new record as the dish weighed in at 540 pounds (245 kilograms), beating the previous best of 440.9 pounds (200 kilograms).

The feat was filmed and posted on YouTube, and Guinness World Records Adjudicator Hannah Ortman admits it was thrilling to witness the achievement.

“It was exciting to see the passion that went into creating something so fun and extraordinary,” she said. “I’m delighted to welcome Seven Bucks Digital Studios to the Guinness World Records family.”

Dwayne took to Twitter to reveal he was “honored” to set the new record, and has since explained the big dip was donated to charity to help feed those in need.

“Guinness World Record of 540lbs of 7-layer munchy monstrosity,” he tweeted. “Delivered immediately to LA’s Midnight Mission for the homeless. A good day.”

Honored to officially hold 3 Guinness World Records. My 4th record is unofficial. "World's sexiest natural neck musk". https://t.co/zXn88pXDK8 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 4, 2017

Here's our @SevenBucksDS breaking a new @GWR! All food delivered to skid row to help feed those in need.

A good day. https://t.co/zP6ZIFRzvJ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 4, 2017

It’s not the first Guinness World Record Johnson has set - he also managed to take the most selfies in three minutes after racking up 105 photos with fans at the London premiere of his San Andreas movie in 2015.