“This parrot is no more. It has ceased to be. It's expired and gone to meet its maker. This is a late parrot. It's a stiff. Bereft of life, it rests in peace.” – John Cleese in Monty Python TV skit

Electoral reform is deader than Monty Python’s fabled parrot – truly “it’s rung down the curtain and joined the choir invisible” as predicted in this column in late December.

But who killed the federal Liberals’ promise – energetically repeated over 1,000 times – that 2015 “will be the last federal election conducted under the first-past-the-post voting system” as their website still says?

And what’s next to improve democracy?

The most obvious parrot and promise garrotter is Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

But Trudeau had unwitting accomplices in the crime: the New Democrats and Green Party and Fair Vote Canada – the advocacy group demanding electoral reform – and they all inadvertently helped killed it.

How? By refusing to demand a national referendum to let all voters decide Canada’s electoral system. Polling showed 73 per cent of Canadians wanted a vote.

But the NDP, Greens and Fair Vote Canada were oblivious until too late.

Consider this Fair Vote Canada article from October 2016: “Holding a referendum on the voting system would be both undemocratic and, frankly, immoral,” wrote Denis Pilon, a national advisory board member.

Wow! The NDP and Greens opposed a referendum until the last minute, when they had to agree with Conservative demands for a vote.

But if electoral change is as dead as the proverbial parrot, how to improve democracy?

Start with mandatory voting like in Australia, where the average voter turnout is 93 per cent.

Too radical? Then give everyone a $10 tax credit for voting.

If we could increase the 2015 election’s 17.7 million voters to 20 million – a 77 per cent turnout – the cost to Canada would be $200 million. Not cheap, but the price of a better, more inclusive democracy.

Online voting – because it’s 2017! When Canada’s six largest banks have 614 million online financial transactions a year, we can find a way for 20 million votes to be secure every four years.

So – let the dead parrot of electoral reform rest in peace and let’s get to work with practical changes to improve democracy without divisiveness.

Bill Tieleman is a former NDP strategist. Read his blog at http://billtieleman.blogspot.com or Email: weststar@telus.net Twitter: @BillTieleman