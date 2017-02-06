As a professional athlete, Eugenie Bouchard should know better.

And it seems one Twitter user took advantage of Canada’s top female tennis player saying she “knew Atlanta would win” midway through Sunday night’s Super Bowl.

With the Falcons leading the New England Patriots 21-3 before halftime, Bouchard pretty much declared the game was history.

That prompted one Twitter follower -- @punslayintwoods – to ask Bouchard if she’d “go on a date” if the Pats somehow found a way back into the game.

“Sure,” Bouchard responded in a tweet.

Two hours later, amid quarterback Tom Brady leading the Pats to the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, Bouchard admitted she was “kinda” nervous.

The Patriots eventually completed their come-from-behind win, prompting Bouchard to tweet her admirer again.

“So ... where do you live?” Bouchard asked.

“Lesson learned,” Bouchard added. “Never bet against Tom Brady."

As New York Yankee Great Yogi Berra once said, "it ain’t over till it’s over."

I knew Atlanta would win btw — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 6, 2017

Lesson learned. Never bet against Tom Brady 😇 — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 6, 2017

Perhaps Bouchard will remember Sunday night the next time she trails in a match.

Or, just maybe, when she’s out on a date some time in the near future.

On Monday, Bouchard confirmed on Twitter that she's staying true to her word and will honour the date.