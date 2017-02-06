QUEEN'S SAPPHIRE JUBILEE!

Make hers a sapphire darling.

Queen Elizabeth II will celebrate her Sapphire Jubilee - an unprecedented 65 years on the throne - on Monday in England but don't expect to see her publicly.

The 90-year-old royal is planning on being far from London as she "quietly contemplates" her beloved late father, George VI, according to Buckingham Palace.

Elizabeth will be ensconced at her Sandringham House estate in Norfolk, where her father died of lung cancer in his mid-fifties on Feb. 6, 1952, after 15 years on the throne.

His death led to her becoming queen at the tender age of 25.

Monday's low-key celebration is a stark contrast to the extravaganza that greeted The Queen's Golden Jubilee - marking 60 years on her throne - five years ago.

Those festivities featured a large flotilla of boats on the River Thames and the Palace gardens being opened to picnickers.

More recently, the Queen was notably absent over Christmas during the Royals' public holiday celebrations as she was suffering from "a heavy cold," but her profile has never been higher in pop culture.

There's the popularity of the Netflix series, The Crown, about her early years as a monarch, and the touring play The Audience about her weekly meetings with various prime ministers over the years.

Long live The Queen!