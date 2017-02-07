A B.C. man convicted of sex offences involving a minor has won a new trial after the B.C. Court of Appeal concluded that the trial judge wrongly used questions about his sexual orientation to help assess his credibility.

In November 2014, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Catherine Bruce found the accused, who can only be identified by the initials T.J.B. due to a publication ban, guilty of sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual touching of the male victim, only identified as S.S. due to the ban.

The judge found that T.J.B., a first-time offender and a close family friend of S.S., had actively groomed the complainant for sexual touching and made threats and promises designed to ensure the boy would not tell others about the misconduct.

S.S. was between the ages of nine and 10 years old at the time of the offences, between June 2011 and July 2012, while the accused was 20 and 21 years old at the time.

T.J.B. testified at trial and denied the allegations. The Crown's case focused on the credibility of the complainant and the accused.

On appeal, T.J.B., who was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison, argued that the judge had made a number of errors, including placing some weight on the manner in which he answered questions about his sexual orientation.

In a ruling released Monday, a three-judge panel of the B.C. Court of Appeal concluded that the questions about sexual orientation were unfair and irrelevant.

In her ruling, Bruce had said that T.J.B. appeared to be trying too hard to convince the court that he was heterosexual and found that his responses were disingenuous and contrived.

"By describing the appellant's testimony with respect to his sexual orientation to be 'disingenuous and contrived,' I can only conclude she found it to be deliberately untruthful," B.C. Court of Appeal Justice Peter Willcock said in his reasons for judgment.

"I do not know how she came to that conclusion, there being no evidence to contradict the appellant's description of his sexual orientation other than the allegation that he engaged in homosexual acts with the complainant (which, being the allegation in question, cannot be assumed to be true for the purposes of weighing the appellant's credibility)."

Willcock said that with certain limited exceptions, such as crimes involving deviant sexual behaviour, evidence of sexual orientation is not evidence of guilt and can't be used to draw an inference that the accused is more likely to have committed the crime charged.

"There may be many reasons unrelated to guilt or innocence why a person may not wish to publicly assert their sexual orientation," added Willcock. "Those reasons may be very strong in a small or religious community."

Willock set aside T.J.B.'s convictions and ordered a new trial for him. His ruling was agreed to by Justices Richard Goepel and Gregory Fitch.

kfraser@postmedia.com

twitter.com/keithrfraser