The B.C. Securities Commission has issued a temporary order against a group of financial companies in order to stop directors from raising money while they are under investigation.

In the order, the Commission says that nine companies in the FS Group and 13 people are being investigated for potential violations of securities legislation.

The notice alleges the companies raised about $36 million from over 300 investors. Many of the investors come from the Chinese community in B.C., according to Commission investigators.

The Commission order says Aik Guan Lim and Scott Thomas Low, both B.C. residents, are the founding directors of FS Financial Strategies Inc.

After an investigation into the FS Group, the Commission froze 11 bank accounts associated with the companies and a number of respondents, the order states.

"Commission staff are concerned that Lim and Low are using new companies and new bank accounts to continue to raise money," the order alleges.

According to the order, investigators believe Lim and Low have failed to notify investors of losses, and that "it appears some of the investors did not qualify for exemptions under the Act."

"During the course of their investigation, (Securities Commission) staff learned that FS Strategies' expenses exceeded its revenue each year, with annual net losses increasing from approximately $800,000 in 2011 to over $7 million in 2015," a Commission statement says.

"Lim and Low failed to disclose FS Strategies' financial situation to potential investors," it alleges. "By 2013, the company's revenue was insufficient to cover interest payments, but the respondents continued to pay interest by using money from new investors to pay other investors."

Investigators also learned that between 2010 and 2014, FS Strategies raised about $18 million from 168 investors using loan agreements. But FS Strategies never filed a prospectus, offering memorandum, or a report of exempt distribution, according to the order.

The order says that in December 2014, Lim and Low agreed to cease trading and distributing securities until they provided documentation to the Commission about the investor exemptions claimed, and refunded all loans from people who did not qualify for an exemption. The steps weren't completed, and within four months directors had incorporated FS Financial Services (Alberta) Inc., according to the Commission order.

Lim and Low each own 50 per cent of the Alberta company's common shares, the order says.

"Using this new company, the respondents raised another $16 million from 105 investors, 101 from B.C.," the order says, and then deposited about $10 million into an FS Financial Services (Alberta) Inc. bank account.

"Of the $10 million deposited in the Alberta bank account, Lim and Low sent at least $4.5 million to their personal bank accounts in B.C.," the order states. "After receiving this money, Lim and Low transferred it to various corporate respondents."

The order says that Lim and Low, and respondents including Chun Ying “Jim” Pan, Chung-Sheng “Johnson” Kao, George Lay, Hunter Wei Shun Wang and Meng Cher “Philip” Tsai, are prohibited from engaging in investor relations activities.

A review by Postmedia of online advertising for the companies named in the order shows that a number apparently pitched investments to young adults.

"FS Financial Strategies was established to support the financial needs of a younger generation, while empowering them to give back," one online ad says.

An online ad for another company named in the order, Verico FS Capital, includes a testimonial from Philip Tsai, endorsing another respondent in the order, George Lay.

"FS Capital was great in helping me navigate through the maze of information that comes with purchasing a home," Philip Tsai is quoted in the ad. "George Lay was great in explaining my available options and then helping me decide on the best solution for me. My condo is awesome!"

FS Capital will help consumers "Build wealth as you finance your home," the ad says, and will "get you the best mortgage solution whether you are buying a new home, renewing your mortgage or refinancing."

The Commission will hold a hearing Feb. 17 to determine whether to extend the temporary order against FS Group companies.

