Junos so male again?

Yes, just like the hashtag last year, the 2017 Juno nominations appear to favour the boys from Canada as Drake, The Weeknd, and Shawn Mendes lead the pack with five nominations a piece, including album of the year for Drizzy (Views), The Weeknd (Starboy) and Mendes (Illuminate).

Drake, The Weekend and Mendes also scored single of the year nods for One Dance, Starboy’s title track and Treat You Better, respectively.

Still, Alessia Cara - who made her Saturday Night Live debut last weekend - and the late, great Leonard Cohen aren’t far behind with four Juno nods a piece, including single of the year for Cara’s Wild Things and an album of the year nod for Cohen’s You Want It Darker.

And Grimes, Ruth B, and Tegan and Sara got three each.

Cara, The Strumbellas -- who earned a single of the year nod for their hit Spirits, Ruth B and A Tribe Called Red -- were also announced as confirmed to perform at the April 2 Junos broadcast (CTV) from Ottawa, joining previously announced performer Mendes.

Here are five snubs, surprises and burning questions in light of Tuesday’s Juno announcement.

THE WEEKND’S BEST ALBUM HONOURS?: How did The Weeknd’s Starboy end up in the best album race since it was released on Nov. 25 past the eligibility cutoff of Nov. 11, 2016? According to CARAS president-CEO Allan Reid, who I spoke to following the Juno nominations unveiling, they allowed for the pre-order date which in this case was Nov. 6.

QUEBEC SURPRISES: Celine Dion’s French language disc, Encore un Soir, which I’m guessing was a smash in French Canada, was a genuine surprise nomination in the best album category for us in English Canada. It also got a nod for adult contemporary album of the year. Montrealer Cohen, who died last November at the age of 82, was also a nice surprise as both best album and best artist nominee but expected for best songwriter (right?) and adult alternative album.

WHERE’S BUBLE?: Michael Buble’s new disc, Nobody But Me, didn’t get a single nod. Wait? Isn’t he the host of the Junos show (hopefully, depending on the health of his three-year-old son Noah, who’s battling cancer). The jazz crooner’s label told me because the disc’s Oct. 21, 2106, release date was close to the eligibility cutoff they decided not to submit until next year’s Junos. And Reid says if Buble needs to bow out as host, “we do have a backup plan. He has not made any decision yet through his management whether he’ll step down or not.”

DOWNIE AND HIP GET THEIR DUE?: I thought The Tragically Hip and Gord Downie -- arguably one of the biggest music stories in Canada as they took part in their presumed farewell tour last summer before cancer-stricken Downie did some solo fall dates -- might get best album and artist honours for some of their collective best work. You can’t say they were snubbed with The Hip’s Man Machine Poem acknowledged as best rock album, The Hip as best group and Downie getting two more for songwriter of year and best alternative album for his solo disc, Secret Path. I just thought they’d get a bit more Juno love.

RIDE ON THE JUNO TRAIN: After first debuting in 2003, and again in 2012, the Juno train returns in 2017. Aboard? Some of the nominees, industry types and contest winners will ride the two trains leaving from Toronto and Montreal en route to Ottawa. “The first one we went on was crazy,” admits Reid. “It was a full on party on wheels. But it toned down a little bit the last time. We’ve timed it so [the two trains] arrive almost at the exact same time [this year].”