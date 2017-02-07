How those on the West Coast react to snow

Canadians like to say that we on the West Coast do not respond well to snow.

And the Saanich Zamboni guy did not help. On Monday Saanich police found a man trying to clear snow from a local road with a

Zamboni. That's a machine designed to make skating rinks smoother, shinier, icier and better for skating.

The list of vehicles suitable for clearing winter roads might contain a Zamboni, if it also contained virtually every other vehicle that has ever been made. Zamboni would be last on the list even if it wasn't in alphabetical order. You have made us look like fools, Saanich Zamboni Guy. And when the snow falls like it has lately, we really don't need help in that department.

It's been another snowy week in Vancouver and area. Chaos! A complete breakdown of social order.

On Monday, a massive snowball fight broke out on UBC campus and police responded to a call of snowball-throwing kids at Queen Mary Elementary School. Casualty figures were not released.

But it's clear we are getting close to a Planet of the Apes situation here except with feral, snow-crazed children instead of

horse-riding monkeys. School cancellations have been widespread, with Surrey cancelling all classes Monday and more cancellations around the region on Tuesday.

With more snow in the forecast it's a potential crisis — a few more days out of school and local kids will be descending to Trump-like levels of knowledge. They will possess a degree of ignorance worthy of the White House itself.

It's bad enough as it is. Like the President, many students already spend all night typing out messages on their phones, but at least most of them can spell “unprecedented.”

Any more snow days, and test questions about Prime Minister John A. Macdonald will be answered with, “He's doing an

amazing job and more and more people are recognizing him.”

Anyway the important thing is: Kids, try to get back into school as soon as possible. Otherwise you could find yourself on the road to the White House. It's a slippery slope.