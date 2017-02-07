Prince William's heartfelt plea

Big-hearted Prince William is making an impassioned plea to shatter the stigma surrounding mental illness.

Both William and his brother Prince Harry have been outspoken about the harrowing aftermath of the 1997 death of their beloved mother, Princess Diana.

The royal brothers both struggled coming to grips with their loss for many years.

Now, the brothers are doing something about it. At a conference in London, William said mental health should be given the same emphasis as physical health.

“Mental health was the great taboo. If you were anxious, it’s because you were weak,” William said.

“If you couldn’t cope with whatever life threw at you, it’s because you were failing. Successful, strong people don’t suffer like that, do they? But of course — we all do. It’s just that few of us speak about it.”

William told the audience that in addition to the ordeal he and Harry went through, working as a search and rescue helicopter pilot brought the issue home.

“It was suicide, a subject that is so often hidden,” he said. “The suicide rate among young men in this country is an appalling stain on our society. Suicide is the biggest killer of men under 40 in this country. Not cancer, not knife crime, not road deaths — suicide. If one of these other issues took so many young lives, there would be a national outcry. This silence is killing good people.”

He added: “For Catherine and Harry, their journeys to Heads Together were different: Harry predominantly through his work with veterans, and Catherine through her work with children and young families. But their conclusions were the same — that mental health needed to be brought out of the dark and de-stigmatized.”

And the prince emphasized that time was of the essence with many sufferers waiting years to get help.

“On average it takes a sufferer 10 years to admit to a problem,” William said. “This means that what often starts as a fairly minor issue becomes something serious and medical after time. Silence can kill; but talking can lead to help and support.”