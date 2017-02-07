We need to advocate for children in care

In September of 2015, 18-year-old Alex Gervais took his own life by jumping out of a hotel room window in Abbotsford.

The teen had been bounced around from foster home to foster home, and from social worker to social worker, even though he had expressed interest in going to live with his stepmother in B.C. or his aunt in Quebec. Both of whom – according to a report titled Broken Promises: Alex’s Story released early this week – would have been happy to have him.

According to the report and interviews with a past social worker, Alex struggled for years with depression and never was able to get the care he deserved. Prior to his death, he had been living in the hotel for 49 days, under intermittent supervision from a mostly absent social worker.

Alex’s story breaks my heart and reminds me of a family I first wrote about in 2015, Jackie DuPont and her daughter – who was receiving care from an organization called A Community Vision, under the Ministry of Children and Family Development. I first spoke with Jackie about concerns she had that her daughter wasn’t receiving the proper care. Asking questions around the agency, we found out some of the staff had falsified first aid certificates and this spurred a Ministry investigation that eventually shut the agency down.

Jackie’s daughter though is still in care. Like Alex was, she is concerned about agingout of the system. She doesn’t know who will care for her once she turns 19.

When I talk to Jackie, she tells me they are still struggling with the quality of care her daughter receives. She believes part of the reason why is the most at-risk children and youth are unable to advocate for themselves, and in many cases, their parents really can’t either. It’s easy for policy shortcoming to fly under the radar when no one’s really checking. The worst part is these kinds of mistakes can end up costing children their lives.

Minister of Children and Family Development Stephanie Cadieux has said she accepts the recommendations from the Broken Promises report. We all need to take it upon ourselves to put pressure on the government to make sure changes are made in the way at-risk youth are cared for.

These kids often have nobody to advocate for them, and we need to step up or else we may see more lives end tragically the way Alex’s did.