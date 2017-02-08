Billy Campbell connects with Canada

Billy Campbell has fond memories of shooting the acclaimed new Wednesday night CTV drama Cardinal in minus forty degree Celsius weather in Sudbury, Ont., for two months last winter. Really. "I think one of my favourite restaurants in the world now is in Sudbury," said the 57-year-old Virginia native.

"A place called Tucos Tacos and it's a vegan Mexican restaurant, if you can imagine, with a wide and beautiful selection of tequilas. I would go there on my days off. There was a laundry place next door and I'd do my laundry and eat wonderful Mexican food and get quietly snockered."

24 Hours caught up with the actor, best known for his work on such TV shows as Dynasty, Once and Again, the acclaimed PBS miniseries Tales of the City and movies like Enough, as he travelled from his adopted home of Copenhagen, Denmark, to Norway with his Norwegian wife and their two-anda-half-year-old son Anton, recently. (Let's put it this way, cookies and an iPad came in handy.)

Had you read the Giles Blunt's John Cardinal Mysteries on which the series is based? I read them very quickly after I got the job and I then realized what a brilliant adaptation it was. Adapting is a really difficult trick. Adapting good material and not somehow losing the thing that makes it good or the stuff that makes it good is kind of a magic act.

The show, in which you played a police detective in northern Ontario investigating the death of an Indigenous girl, is rich with many storylines about the treatment of natives, mental illness and police corruption, to name a few. Did six episodes seem like enough for the first season? I'm desperately hoping for a second season. I suspect we'll have one. But I think it really felt right, the six episodes per book, it felt like the right length for that book.

You've shot many movies and films in Canada but this is the first proper Canadian series you've shot here. What was it about Cardinal that made you say yes? The writing. No two ways about that. It was one of the better things I'd sort of ever read. So I was thrilled to have a chance. And, of course, I love Canada and I was pretty eager to come back as I always am.

What was it about John Cardinal that made you want to play him? I really kind of like him 'cause he does have a lot going on inside and yet he doesn't say a lot. That's kind of my cup of tea. I don't often get to do that. A lot of, or some television, is kind of overwritten. I like stuff that trusts the audience to make the connections 'cause everything's there and I really enjoy that stuff. Plus it's just [fewer] words to learn.

Do you feel like you've finally outgrown your good looks when it comes to casting now? For a long time in my career, I didn't get to play grown-ups. I didn't get to play tough guys. And maybe now I've outgrown my boyishness or something so they're letting me do this kind of thing. You hunger for these kinds of things as an actor and when they come along, it's really a joy to be able to dive into it. It's so much more interesting to play. Cardinal, though he does wear suits, he's rumpled inside and out - and that really appealed to me.

What is it that you love about Canada so much? I honestly feel more Canadian than I do American. I've been coming to [cottage country] Muskoka, Ontario since I was an infant. My family has had a small cottage [there] for generations. All of my earliest happiest childhood memories are Canadian. It was always summer and Muskoka. It was magical. And then as I grew into adulthood, I began to appreciate Canada for kind of grown-up reasons, which have become more and more intense with recent events. The best thing about Canada is it's filled with Canadians.

Do you still have a place in Vancouver? I do have a place in Vancouver. We are hoping to live there for a few years. I do have my permanent residency in Canada and my wife just completed her studies in Copenhagen so we're here for the time being.

Are you binge-watching anything in your downtime? We are watching a terrific Norwegian series called Occupied and also on SyFy channel something called The Expanse. We read all the novels.