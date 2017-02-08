Age, gender or sexual orientation are not believed to have played a role in two recent Stanley Park attacks, say Vancouver police.

The two incidents — the stabbing death of a 61-year-old man last week and the violent assault of an 82-year-old man in November — have so far stumped investigators, leading to a public warning Tuesday night urging people to be vigilant in the park and report suspicious behaviour.

Police cannot rule out the possibility the two attacks were connected, said Vancouver police spokesman Const. Jason Doucette.

“Our investigators had an opportunity to do a thorough review of both files to see where they are at in the investigations. Based on the lack of investigative leads and motives we’re not able to say it’s not random," Doucette said. "It's the unknown that makes us worried."

When asked whether investigators are looking at the attacks as possible hate crimes, Doucette said investigators have no reason to believe any particular community was targeted.

In the Feb. 1 incident, Lubo Kunik, a 61-year-old downtown Vancouver resident, was walking on the seawall when he was stabbed and killed. He was found late that night by a man walking his dog.

In the November 16 attack an 82-year-old Vancouver man was found seriously injured in a car parked near Brockton Oval. He remains in hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police are trying to identity a man shown in video footage in the same area of the park at the time of the incident.

Spencer Chandra Herbert, MLA for Vancouver-West End, said Stanley Park - which draws 8 million visitors a year - is generally safe and does not need measures such as extra lighting at night.

"Lighting won't change anything," he said, urging park goers to heed police's warning and bring a buddy when using the park at night. "It's really about using common sense." He said people should not to avoid the park either, saying more eyes means more safety.

In 2001, Aaron Webster, a gay man, was beaten to death with bats and clubs by a group of young men. In 2002, Korean student Ji-Won Park was put in a coma and left permanently disabled after she was choked by a mentally disturbed man while jogging at a trail near Lost Lagoon.

chchan@postmedia.com

twitter.com/cherylchan