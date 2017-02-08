Andrew Weaver is brushing off any suggestion that the B.C. Greens threaten to split the left-leaning vote in the spring election, saying the party is in this race to win it.

In a Facebook Live session with Vancouver Sun columnist Vaughan Palmer, the leader of the provincial Greens said he wants to be seen as a legitimate contender to win the legislature and has grown weary of the argument that his party is stealing votes from the NDP.

"It’s a tired narrative. It’s actually a very arrogant narrative because parties do not own the vote, people own the vote. People should be voting for something," he said Wednesday.

The Greens will be running a candidate in every riding on May 9. Weaver said he hears doubts all the time about the Greens' ability to go from one MLA in the legislature to a controlling number of seats, but pointed to examples that prove huge upsets are possible — like the Yukon Liberals' surge from one seat to majority government in the last territorial election.

Weaver also noted that in the last election, his riding of Oak Bay-Gordon Head had the highest voter turnout in the province.

"We know when people see a viable alternative, they don’t stay at home — they come out to vote," he said.

The Green Party has yet to roll out its platform for the campaign, but Weaver made it clear that the environment and climate change will be key components. He scoffed at the NDP's climate plan, which was leaked last week, describing the emissions reduction targets as "meaningless" and saying that his platform will focus more on building a sustainable, green economy.

"The reality is, I’ve spent 25 years of my life as a climate scientist," he said. "How are they going to get ahead of us on this file? This is a file that we own. ... What they put out was no plan. It was literally kicking the can down the road."

Palmer also asked Weaver to address his "giant flip-flop" on B.C. Hydro's Site C dam, which he had previously supported. The party leader said that his view has changed because the cost of the project keeps increasing while the cost of solar and wind power goes down.

"If you look at the economics ... it does not make sense," Weaver said. "Electrical demand has been flat — slightly down — since 2005."

During the half-hour interview, Weaver also talked about his desire to implement a basic income, change the provincial electoral system, and eliminate MSP premiums.

