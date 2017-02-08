This spring, motorists who buy optional comprehensive insurance from the Insurance Corp. of B.C. will be able to get windshield chips repaired for free.

“This is something customers have wanted — the ability to repair rock chips in their windshields,” ICBC president and CEO Mark Blucher said on Wednesday during a media event at a Kamloops body shop.

More than 2.5 million B.C. residents buy their optional comprehensive insurance from ICBC. Comprehensive insurance covers non-collision loss or damage to a vehicle from theft, vandalism, falling or flying objects, hitting an animal, weather, fire, earthquake or explosion.

After the initiative has been implemented in the spring, there will be no deductible to have a rock chip repaired and the repair will not affect a driver’s claim history or deductible amount going forward.

In 2016, the average cost to replace a windshield was $820. It costs about $70 to repair a rock chip. The new initiative is expected to save ICBC $8 million per year. Last year, windshield claims in B.C. cost ICBC about $90 million.

It’s expected the program will prevent about 8,000 windshields from going to the landfill each year.

The change will apply to any vehicle with a gross vehicle weight of less than 8,800 kilograms, which includes personal vehicles and many light commercial vehicles.

“This is one that I’m very excited about,” said Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Todd Stone. “It’s something that we’ve been working on for a while.”

Stone said the change comes after feedback from motorists — particularly those in rural areas — and industry stakeholders. He said resolutions have also been put forward on the topic by the Union of B.C. Municipalities.

“We’re listening and we’re delivering,” Stone said. “This adds up to significant savings for motorists.”

There was a similar program that was started in the late 1980s and discontinued in 2001. Stone said this was because ICBC found windshields back then usually still needed to be replaced after a chip repair.

“The program was inconvenient for customers, and at the end of the day it was fiscally irresponsible to continue to cover the cost of a chip repair only to have the same customer come in often weeks or months later to have the whole windshield replaced,” he said.

Stone said technology has “dramatically improved” since then and windshield repair has become more reliable.

More details about the program will be announced closer to implementation in the spring.

