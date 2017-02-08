MADDEAUX: Think twice about mocking Melania

SABRINA MADDEAUX/ 24 HOURS

Since the inauguration, Melania Trump has evolved from being one of the most hated women in America to something much worse: one of the most pitied women in America. The internet is full of "sad Melania" and "#FreeMelania" memes alongside articles claiming to be "concerned" for her. This all stems from a few photos of the First Lady looking less than happy alongside her husband.

This is all, of course, completely absurd. Melania, when she appears in public, is one of the most photographed figures in the world. To expect her to look perfectly happy in every one of the thousands of photos taken of her at major events is unrealistic. It also punishes her for not being a constantly smiling, doting wife. Every time we share these memes, we're the internet equivalent of creepy men catcalling women on the street, asking them to "smile for me, baby."

No one expects male politicians to smile at all times. No one circulated memes of Bill Clinton not looking perfectly doe-eyed at Hillary during her campaign. The expectation that females in the public eye - especially females who are supposed to be "in love" - must wear their happiness on their faces at all times is an idea that belongs back with Betty Draper in the '50s.

Even the idea that they should be happy at all times is offensive. It harkens back to the idea that women aren't complex human beings, but rather shiny trophies to look at and please others.

The notion that the internet feels Melania needs to be "freed" or "saved" is infantilizing. It's ironic that so many who criticize Donald Trump's stance on women's issues would so eagerly and gleefully discount a woman's independence and control over her own life - whether they agree with her husband's politics or not. Melania is a grown woman, not a sad Disney princess locked away in a tower. She doesn't need your help.

Comparing Melania's relationship to actual abusive and toxic relationships (without any supporting evidence) is also extremely offensive to women - and men - who actually find themselves in such dangerous and tragic situations. Abuse in relationships isn't a joke. It's not a meme. It's often not cloaked in the glamour of White House ceremonies and swanky Super Bowl parties. These memes don't only diminish Melania, they diminish the experiences of actual abuse victims.

Melania suffers the same problem many women do: she's seen to be an easy target. The thing is, it's only bullies who go after perceived easy targets. So next time you think about calling President Trump a bully and mocking Melania in the same breath, think twice about the message you're sending.

