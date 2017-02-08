SPILLED DATA: Twitter plays it safe

Twitter has faced a lot of criticism for its inability to effectively stop harassment and abuse on its platform, but this week, the social network announced three changes to beef up safety.

"Making Twitter a safer place is our primary focus," wrote Ed Ho, Twitter's VP of engineering, in a blog post Tuesday. "We stand for freedom of expression and people being able to see all sides of any topic. That's put in jeopardy when abuse and harassment stifle and silence those voices. We won't tolerate it and we're launching new efforts to stop it."

First, Twitter says it's taking steps to stop the creation of new abusive accounts - like when trolls constantly regenerate new online personas after getting blocked and shut down. The company hasn't detailed how it's going to go about this, though.

Secondly, Twitter is developing a 'safe search' feature that removes potentially offensive tweets, plus posts from blocked and muted accounts, from a user's search results.

Finally, Ho writes that his team has been working on "identifying and collapsing potentially abusive and lowquality replies so the most relevant conversations are brought forward." You'll still be able to see the tweets if you tap on the 'show less relevant replies' tag.

Will these anti-harassment tools make a difference in our online interactions? Stay tuned.