24 Minutes with The Villanovas

Earning praise as “one of the most exciting unsigned rock and roll bands in the UK”, The Villanovas are quickly becoming a serious force to be reckoned with. With a brand new single, “Bitter Seeds” and accompanying video released this week, Joe Leary spent 24 Minutes with lead vocalist and guitarist Brett Smith-Daniels.

24: So you've just dropped a new single and music video.

BS-D: Yes, on Thursday we dropped our newest single “Bitter Seeds” with a video to accompany on our YouTube page; its pretty good timing for this song; I feel with what's going on around the world right now - hopefully people can relate to its subject matter. I recently showed the track to Guns N' Roses drummer Matt Sorum when I was in LA and he really liked it. Within a few minutes of listening to it he was introducing me to his friends as (his exact words): "The future of rock 'n' roll". Hopefully that's a good sign.

24: And there's an EP to follow?

BS-D: On the 20th of February, yes, we'll be releasing a five track EP also entitled “Bitter Seeds” which also features our songs “If You Wanna Get Ahead”, “When I Told You”, “Last Week” and “Honest Man”. We're already working on pre-production for another EP to follow hopefully later this year.

24: You toured in Mexico last year. How did that come about?

BS-D: Yeah that was amazing! We were playing in a pub in London called The Cavern Freehouse and an agent from Mexico had come to see us on a recommendation. At the end of the show she approached us about performing at the Festival Del Pitic in Sonora, Hermosillio - we couldn't believe it at first but sure enough a few weeks later we had an email formally extending an invitation to perform. We headlined the Friday night to a crowd of around 4,500 people. It was nuts. Other headliners that weekend where Gilby Clarke (Guns N' Roses), Ana Moura, and the Earth, Wind and Fire Exp. Following this we performed another four dates around Mexico. It was our first international tour.

24: A few months later you guys came out this way to Canada, where you had moved to previously.

BS-D: I originally moved to Canada in 2004 for family reasons; my mom is from Victoria so I've spent a lot of time on the west coast growing up. I actually went to Oak Bay High School before moving back to the UK and forming The Villanovas. We performed a string of dates on Vancouver Island including The Rifflandia Festival; The Vancouver Island Blues Bash and The Saanich Fair. We're currently lining up some more gigs in BC for September 2017.

24: You mentioned having recently been in LA, what was that about?

BS-D: Oh that was pretty fun. I got invited to the NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants) convention by Robert M. Knight; who's a rock photographer-turned manager, who over the years shot for many of our idols including Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, and The Rolling Stones. He was introducing me to a lot of cool people I grew up listening to, it was quite surreal.

24: So where does the name The Villanovas come from then?

BS-D: That's a funny one actually - there's this song our guitarist Jamie White loves called "Villanova Junction" by Jimi Hendrix, so the name sort of spawned from that.

24: How did the band form?

BS-D: About three years ago we were all studying at a music college in the south of England together called BAMM (formerly the ACMR); we'd all known each other for awhile but eventually came together for a college assignment and haven't looked back since.

24: Who would you say your biggest influences are as a band?

BS_D: We've talked a lot about this a lot actually; we definitely draw from a lot of different areas but some of the more noticeable influences include The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Foo Fighters and The Beatles. As a band we also love modern bands and artists like Rival Sons, Jack White, The Black Keys, Royal Blood and Band of Skulls.

24: Where is home now?

BS-D: I'm not really sure, personally. Technically I live in the UK but my girlfriend is here in BC and the band tours around a lot so I spend very little time actually "at home" nowadays.