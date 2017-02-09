Air Canada unveils new look for planes, staff

The country's major airline is looking to the past as inspiration for its new crew uniforms and aircrafts.

During events in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal on Thursday, Air Canada revealed its new signature look.

Created by Canadian fashion designer Christopher Bates, the uniforms combine international flavours in a contemporary and retro style. The uniform for pilots, flight attendants and airport agents will incorporate black or grey hues with red lettering and the Maple Leaf logo.

The airplanes will feature black on the underside with Air Canada's Maple Leaf icon on the fin. The aircrafts’ new look was created by design firm Winkreative.

Change comes as the company reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, with more passengers flying and lower fuel costs.

Calin Rovinescu, Air Canada's CEO said Thursday he hopes U.S. President Donald Trump's promise to American airline executives to cut taxes will spawn something similar north of the border.

Such a move could prompt Canada to cut various fees, charges and taxes, which represents about 43% of the average ticket prices.