Two B.C. government ministries and one government agency have made “important” progress on implementing recommendations made in a 2013 audit of the Evergreen Line project planning process.

But, there is still work to be done, according to a report released by B.C. auditor general Carol Bellringer on Thursday morning.

In her progress audit, Bellringer found that the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, Ministry of Finance and Partnerships B.C. have “fairly and accurately” reported their progress toward addressing the seven recommendations outlined in the Audit of the Evergreen Line Rapid Transit Project. Two of those recommendations still need to be implemented.

The Evergreen Line, an 11-kilometre-long SkyTrain extension that runs between Burnaby and Coquitlam, via Port Moody, opened in December.

The previous report was released in March 2013 by then-auditor-general John Doyle and looked at the quality of information provided to government decision-makers when planning the Evergreen Line project.

In it, Doyle said that the provincial government was right to choose SkyTrain technology for the new transit line, but that the information presented to the Treasury Board in 2010 fell short of Capital Asset Management Framework guidelines and had “some significant gaps and weaknesses.”

The report revealed that the business cases developed by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, TransLink and Partnerships B.C. and reviewed by the Ministry of Finance omitted information needed to understand the costs, benefits and risks when comparing SkyTrain, light rail and bus rapid transit options; did not explain ridership forecasts were based on assumptions that placed them at the upper end of the estimated range; and did not describe the risks from changes in complementary and competing transit services.

The business cases also omitted a framework for measuring performance, and none of the agencies could show documentary evidence that they had reviewed the material submitted to the treasury board.

Doyle made seven recommendations related to guidelines, documentation, oversight, performance measurement and transit ridership and benefit estimates. Five of those recommendations have since been implemented.

The first outstanding recommendation is that the Ministry of Finance update its Capital Asset Management Framework to improve guidance on the information required for capital project planning and how work on that information should be documented and overseen for future projects. The ministry has made updates to the framework, but the updates have not yet been implemented.

The other outstanding recommendation targets the due diligence around developing and reviewing business cases for projects. Partnerships B.C. and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure have completed their work, but the Ministry of Finance still needs to review project planning and approval guidelines.

Bellringer said her office will continue monitoring the ministry’s progress.

“There should always be complete information about the costs, benefits, and risks to be managed when making decisions about capital projects. This is especially true for high-cost, large-scale projects like the Evergreen Line,” said Bellringer, in a news release.

“The efforts made to date and in-progress should contribute to better decision-making on other such large-scale projects.”

