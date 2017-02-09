An accident involving two cars and a bus from a seniors home sent a dozen people to hospital and closed a major Vancouver intersection on Thursday.

First responders were alerted to the collision at Oak Street and 56th Avenue around 11:45 a.m. The accident involved two vehicles and a bus from Sunrise Senior Living, an assisted living facility located just one block from the site of the accident.

A spokeswoman for B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed 13 people were taken to hospital as a result of the accident, with one in serious condition and the other 12 in stable condition. It's unclear if the patient in serious condition was a senior or a passenger from one of the other two vehicles.

No information has been released on whether road conditions played a role in the accident.