What’s more “troubling” than 3,000 innocent men, women and children perishing in the 9/11 terror attacks?

Donald Trump, according to a principal at a ritzy – and reportedly progressive – New York City private school.

It costs $60,000 to attend Manhattan's Calhoun School, where principal Steve Nelson runs the show – and apparently sends out over-the-top, politically-charged emails.

Parents of Calhoun's students recently received a note from Nelson claiming Trump’s election is more “troubling” than the worst terror attack in U.S. history.

“I watched soot-covered New Yorkers grimly trudging north on West End Avenue on (9/11),” Nelson wrote in an email, according to the New York Post.

He added: “I am more troubled now.”

Nelson went on to write that “there are matters that transcend political diversity, according to the Post, which sought opinion from parents at the school.

“It was inappropriate, it was offensive, it was condescending,” one parent said.

“This is a liberal school. So I guess that’s the approach. But this was too much.”

But the 9/11 comment wasn’t the only questionable historical event mentioned in Nelson’s message.

The 70-year-old principal also compared Trump’s election to Martin Luther King’s assassination and Watergate.

Nelson later told the Post he felt his remarks were well-received.

